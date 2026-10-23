London to host one-day wedding fair for couples blending Asian and Western traditions

London will host a one-day fusion wedding fair in May 2027, designed for couples planning celebrations that combine Asian and Western wedding traditions.
Organised by Silver Lined Wedding Shows, East Meets West will take place at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden on Sunday, 9 May 2027, from 11am to 4pm. Entry will be free.
The event aims to address a gap in the wedding industry, where mainstream wedding fairs may not cater to the requirements of British Asian couples, while Asian wedding exhibitions do not always cover the Western elements of multicultural celebrations.
Couples increasingly plan weddings that bring together different customs, ceremonies and styles. These may include mehndi celebrations, church ceremonies, mandap installations, marquee receptions and varied catering arrangements to accommodate diverse guest lists.
According to the organiser, East Meets West will bring together suppliers who understand both Asian and Western wedding traditions, allowing couples to explore their options in one place.
https://silverlinedweddingshows.co.uk/
The fair will feature mandap designers, venue stylists, photographers, videographers, florists, cake makers, bridal and menswear specialists, hair and make-up artists, mehndi artists, entertainment providers, transport services and stationery suppliers.
The decision to hold the event over one day also reflects the challenges faced by small wedding businesses exhibiting at traditional weekend fairs.
Asian wedding exhibitions often run across two days, requiring small businesses to close their premises or take staff away from their regular work during a busy period of the wedding season. For smaller suppliers, this can mean losing valuable trading time before accounting for exhibition costs.
The new fair will run on a single Sunday, allowing exhibitors to continue working on Saturday while meeting prospective clients at the event.
Amerah Bashir, founder of Silver Lined Wedding Shows, said couples often had to explain their wedding plans repeatedly to suppliers unfamiliar with multicultural celebrations. “Couples spend half of every wedding fair explaining their own wedding to suppliers who have never done one like it,” she said. “We built this so nobody has to explain themselves.”
Bashir, who has organised more than 120 wedding shows over 13 years, said the one-day format was also intended to make participation more practical for smaller businesses. She said suppliers had expressed interest in exhibiting at Asian wedding fairs but found it difficult to commit to an entire weekend, particularly during the wedding season.
https://silverlinedweddingshows.co.uk/
The choice of venue is also central to the event's concept. The De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, on Great Queen Street, hosts both mainstream and Asian weddings, giving couples still considering venues an opportunity to explore the space in the context of their wedding plans.
Silver Lined Wedding Shows has organised boutique wedding fairs across London and the South East since 2009, focusing on curated events where couples can spend time speaking directly with suppliers.
The company will also return to Brooklands Hotel in Weybridge, Surrey, for another wedding fair on Sunday, 18 April 2027.
Event details
Event: East Meets West-London’s Fusion Wedding Fair
- Date: Sunday, 9 May 2027- Time: 11am–4pm
- Venue: De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, 61–65 Great Queen Street, Covent Garden, London WC2B 5DA
- Entry: Free
- Nearest stations: Holborn and Covent Garden
- Website: silverlinedweddingshows.co.uk/london-wedding-fair