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Tom Cruise joins an exclusive Hollywood club as AFI announces major career honour

The ceremony will take place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre

Tom Cruise joins an exclusive Hollywood club as AFI announces major career honour

Tom Cruise will receive the American Film Institute’s 52nd Life Achievement Award

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 23, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Tom Cruise will receive the American Film Institute’s 52nd Life Achievement Award on 24 April 2027.
  • The ceremony will take place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, celebrating his contributions as an actor and producer.
  • Cruise joins previous recipients including Eddie Murphy, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington and George Clooney.

Tom Cruise is set to join some of Hollywood’s most celebrated names after being named the recipient of the American Film Institute’s (AFI) 52nd Life Achievement Award.

The actor will be honoured at a star-studded gala at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 24 April 2027. The award recognises individuals whose work has made a lasting contribution to cinema and earned widespread acclaim from audiences and the film industry.

The AFI announced the news on its official X account on Thursday, writing: “AFI is proud to name Tom Cruise as the 52nd recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award.”

Why Tom Cruise is receiving the honour

Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, praised Cruise’s commitment to filmmaking and his influence on audiences around the world.

“Tom Cruise is a global icon. As an actor and producer, he brings an extraordinary commitment to everything he does. What I especially admire is his deep belief in movies and their ability to bring people together,” Kennedy said in a statement.

She added that his passion had made him an ambassador for American cinema internationally, describing it as an honour for AFI to recognise his contribution.

The award is presented annually to one recipient, selected by the AFI Board of Trustees. Last year’s honouree was Eddie Murphy, while previous recipients have included Francis Ford Coppola, Steve Martin, John Williams, Diane Keaton, George Clooney, Denzel Washington, Julie Andrews and Nicole Kidman.

Tom Cruise’s five-decade career in Hollywood

Cruise has built a career spanning more than five decades, becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognisable stars through a combination of blockbuster films and acclaimed performances.

His filmography includes Risky Business, Top Gun, Minority Report, Interview with the Vampire, A Few Good Men, The Firm and the Mission: Impossible franchise. His work as an actor and producer has helped his films earn nearly $13 billion at the global box office, according to the announcement.

Cruise has received three acting Oscar nominations. He was nominated for Best Actor for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, before earning a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Magnolia. He later received a Best Picture nomination as a producer of Top Gun: Maverick.

The actor’s upcoming projects include Digger. He is also set to reunite with Anne Hathaway for the forthcoming sequel to Days of ThunderDays of Thunder, which is slated for release in 2028.

The AFI Life Achievement Award will recognise Cruise’s enduring influence on cinema and his continued commitment to theatrical filmmaking. The April 2027 ceremony is expected to bring together colleagues and industry figures to celebrate his career.

lifetime achievement awardafinicole kidmangeorge clooneytom cruise
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