‘418’ review: Prashanth Neel-backed horror thriller impresses with sound design but stumbles on scares

Highlights

‘418’ earns praise for its eerie atmosphere, sound design and climax, but viewers are divided over its screenplay and pacing.

Directed by debutant Kirtan Nadagouda, the Telugu horror thriller centres on a mysterious hostel room locked for 15 years.

Some viewers find the second half more engaging, while others feel the film falls short of its promise of genuine scares.

The Telugu horror thriller ‘418’, presented by KGF and Salaar filmmaker Prashanth Neel, has arrived in cinemas following premiere screenings, prompting mixed reactions from viewers.

Directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, the film has received praise for its unsettling atmosphere, sound design and select horror sequences. However, its screenplay, uneven pacing and execution of the central mystery have divided audiences.

While some viewers believe the film delivers enough chills to entertain horror fans, others feel its intriguing premise is let down by predictable storytelling and a lack of sustained scares.

‘418’ review: Viewers criticise screenplay and pacing

Several viewers have described ‘418’ as an average horror thriller, arguing that its promising setup and technical strengths are not consistently supported by the writing.

One viewer praised the sound design but felt the film lost its way after revealing its backstory.

“A decent setup, an okay backstory, a few jump scares, and EXCELLENT SOUND DESIGN. That’s ALL it has to offer! Once the backstory unfolds, the film completely loses the plot with CLUELESS WRITING & SCREENPLAY and ZERO genuine horror moments until the climax!” the viewer wrote.

Another viewer offered a more positive assessment of the second half, suggesting that the main story takes time to develop.

“From 2nd half, movie is at a diff level. Music, story, horror screens superb. Main story starts in the 2nd half,” the viewer wrote, rating the film 2.75 out of five. They added that a stronger first half could have made the overall experience better.

Other reactions pointed to predictable storytelling, repetitive scenes and uneven pacing. One review rated the film two out of five, arguing that its final twist felt awkward rather than shocking.

The contrasting opinions suggest that the film's reception depends partly on viewers' expectations, with some appreciating its eventual payoff while others remain unconvinced by its storytelling.

‘418’ reviews: Sound design and climax earn praise

Despite the criticism, ‘418’ has received appreciation for its technical elements and atmospheric approach to horror.

Set in a medical college in Karnataka, the story revolves around the mystery of a hostel room that has remained locked for 15 years. The film uses the unsettling setting, sound effects and jump scares to build suspense as the mystery unfolds.

One viewer praised the film's creepy atmosphere, effective opening and climax, while highlighting Chaitra's frightening performance. However, the review also noted that familiar horror tropes and a stretched second half affected the pacing.

Another review acknowledged the quality of the sound design, visuals and editing, drawing comparisons with the technical style associated with KGF. It nevertheless argued that the film did not live up to its promotion as a particularly terrifying horror experience.

The reviewer described it as a casual horror watch for genre fans, advising audiences to approach it with measured expectations.

‘418’ cast and technical team

‘418’ marks the directorial debut of Kirtan Nadagouda, who previously worked as an assistant to Prashanth Neel. The film features Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju and Preethi Pagadala in important roles.

Preethi, who has gained recognition through Patang and her social media presence, plays one of the film's key characters.

Dinesh Divakaran has handled the cinematography, while Venky GG has composed the music.

Presented by Prashanth Neel, the psychological horror thriller combines a mysterious setting with supernatural scares as it attempts to deliver a suspenseful theatrical experience. Early reactions suggest that its technical strengths may appeal to horror fans, although its screenplay and uneven execution have prevented it from winning over all viewers.