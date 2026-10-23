Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

UK Chancellor unveils £800m plan to cut business bureaucracy

The measures aim to reduce regulatory admin by 25 per cent by the end of the parliament, with savings expected from streamlined reporting, property transactions and extended tariff suspensions

John Healey

UK Chancellor John Healey has announced plans to reduce paperwork and regulatory costs for businesses

Getty Images
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseOct 23, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • The Treasury expects businesses to save around £800 million through cuts to unnecessary paperwork and regulation.
  • Streamlined reporting requirements are expected to save £290 million, while changes affecting asset managers and property transactions could save a further £221 million.
  • Import tariff suspensions covering more than 250 products will be extended for another year, with savings of up to £155 million.

UK businesses are set to receive around £800 million in savings from a government plan to cut red tape, with Chancellor John Healey promising to reduce unnecessary paperwork and give firms more room to invest and grow.

The measures, announced ahead of Healey’s first Budget next week, form part of the government’s target to reduce the regulatory administrative burden on businesses by 25 per cent by the end of the parliament.

The Treasury expects streamlined reporting requirements to save businesses £290 million. Easing what it describes as duplicative reporting burdens for asset managers is expected to save another £105 million, while reducing red tape around buying and selling homes could deliver £116 million for businesses involved in property transactions.

The government is also extending import tariff suspensions across more than 250 products for another year. The suspensions, which cover sectors including chemicals, plastics, automotive and food and beverages, had been due to expire at the end of December. The Treasury estimates the extension will save businesses up to £155 million.

Further measures to reduce costs will be set out in the Budget.

Healey and Prime Minister Andy Burnham are due to meet small business leaders at No 10 North in Manchester on Friday.

Burnham said businesses should be able to focus on serving customers, creating jobs and growing their firms rather than completing unnecessary forms.

“If you run a business, you want to spend your time serving your customers, creating jobs and growing your firm, not filling in unnecessary forms,” he said.

He added that the government was seeking to remove barriers to growth and give businesses more breathing space.

Healey said firms were frustrated by paperwork that consumed time and money.

“That is why we are cutting unnecessary bureaucracy and giving businesses the breathing space they need to invest, innovate and create good jobs,” he said.

The announcement comes against a challenging backdrop for public finances. Government borrowing rose more than expected to £24.5 billion last month, highlighting the pressure on the Chancellor ahead of the Budget.

Healey is expected to increase taxes on banks as higher borrowing costs weigh on fiscal headroom. He has ruled out raising capital gains tax, amid concerns that such a move could discourage investment and hamper economic growth.

chancellor john healeycuts unnecessary paperworkgovernment plantreasury expects businessesuk businessesuk companies
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

barclays-job-ai
Featured

Barclays to cut 5,000 jobs as it steps up use of AI

air-india-london
Business

Air India to upgrade cabins on all Heathrow flights from January

heathrow-expansion-arora
Featured

Chancellor backs Heathrow expansion amid row over rival plan by Surinder Arora

reliance-musk-row
Featured

Reliance says Jio awaits clearance as Ambani responds to Musk’s Starlink accusations

More For You

First time buyer loan income cap

Labour’s Your First Home scheme aims to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder with smaller deposits

iStock

Teachers and nurses among middle earners targeted by Labour’s new home loan scheme

Highlights

  • Households earning below £110,000 outside London and £140,000 in the capital are expected to qualify for the scheme.
  • Buyers could purchase eligible new-build homes with deposits as low as 2.5 per cent, supported by government-backed equity loans.
  • The scheme is intended to help middle-income households while supporting housebuilding, but its final eligibility rules are yet to be confirmed.

Teachers, nurses and other middle-income households could be among those eligible for Labour’s new first-time buyer scheme, which is expected to set annual household income limits of £110,000 outside London and £140,000 in the capital.

Keep ReadingShow less