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UK inflation jumps to 3.5 per cent as debt passes £3 trillion ahead of budget

Consumer price inflation rose to its highest level in almost a year in September, driven by fuel costs, while government borrowing beat forecasts and national debt topped £3 trillion for the first time, a week before Chancellor John Healey’s first budget.

Inflation

The Consumer Prices Index rose to 3.5 per cent in September from 3.1 per cent in August, its highest level in almost a year

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 21, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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  • UK inflation rises to 3.5 per cent, highest in almost a year
  • Fuel prices the biggest driver of the increase
  • Public debt passes £3 trillion for the first time
  • Analysts expect Bank of England rate rise in November

UK INFLATION and government borrowing rose more than expected in September, official figures showed on Wednesday, piling pressure on the government a week before its budget.

The Consumer Prices Index rose to 3.5 per cent in September from 3.1 per cent in August, its highest level in almost a year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Analysts had forecast 3.4 per cent.

Transport costs, particularly motor fuel, made the largest contribution to the rise, the ONS said. Diesel prices at UK pumps recently hit their highest level since July 2022, shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chancellor John Healey, who will deliver the first budget of Andy Burnham’s government on October 28, said: “We know that price rises from conflicts in the Middle East and Europe are hitting Britain and countries worldwide.”

Boost for Burnham as UK jobless rate drops before October 28 budget

He said his budget would focus on “maintaining fiscal discipline ... while giving businesses and families some breathing space”.

Debt tops £3 trillion

Separate figures showed government borrowing reached £24.5 billion in September, above forecasts of about £24 billion.

“Spending, including higher debt interest costs, increased more than government income, partly reflecting the impacts of inflation,” the ONS said.

UK public debt is provisionally estimated to have passed £3 trillion for the first time at the end of September, although debt as a share of GDP fell by 0.7 percentage points to 94 per cent.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said the government wanted to pursue “an ambitious long-term spending programme while borrowing costs and existing debt are already placing significant demands on the public finances”.

What it means for borrowers

Government bond yields worldwide have climbed to multi-decade highs as inflation rises, prompting central banks to raise interest rates and increasing costs for businesses and households with loans and mortgages.

UK rents hit record £1,418 outside London as rental market shows signs of cooling

Following Wednesday’s figures, more analysts are predicting that the Bank of England will raise interest rates at its next meeting in November.

“The key question from here is whether higher rates can contain inflation without putting further pressure on an economy that is already navigating a difficult growth backdrop,” said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.

(With inputs from agencies)

bank of englandjohn healeyuk budgetuk inflation
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