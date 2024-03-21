  • Thursday, March 21, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Sunak launches measures to help small businesses in weak economy

The scheme seeks to boost professional job opportunities for workers aged under 21 years and save about £150m per year for SMEs

Prime minister Rishi Sunak visits an apprentice training centre at the Manufacturing Technology Centre on Monday (18) in Coventry

By: Eastern Eye

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak on Monday (18) launched measures to help small businesses navigate the weak economy, as he seeks to boost his standing before this year’s general election.

Sunak unveiled a £60 million investment aimed at cutting red tape and generating 20,000 apprenticeships. 

 “This government is sticking to the plan and leaving no stone unturned to make the UK the best place to do business,” Sunak told a business conference in central England. “Taken together, these measures will unlock a tidal wave of opportunity and make a real difference to businesses and entrepreneurs across the country.”  

The prime minister said that from next month, the government will pay full apprenticeship costs for small and medium sized enterprises.  

The scheme seeks to boost professional job opportunities for workers aged under 21 years and save about £150m per year for SMEs, Sunak added.  

 While Britain officially remains in recession, recent official data showed that the economy eked out slender growth in January. However, with British annual inflation standing at four percent, it remains double the Bank of England’s target rate.  

“Inflation is falling fast,” Sunak said on Monday. “There is more that we need to do,” he said ahead of fresh consumer-price data due on Wednesday (20), after Eastern Eye went to press.  

Last week, data showed Britain’s economy had returned to growth in January after entering a shallow recession in the second half of 2023. Gross domestic product grew by 0.2 per cent following a slight 0.1 per cent decline in December, according to a statement from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). GDP shrank by 0.3 per cent in the final quarter of 2023 and 0.1 per cent in the quarter before, meeting the technical definition of recession widely used in Europe. 

 According to the ONS director of economic statistics, Liz McKeown, “The economy picked up in January with strong growth in retail and wholesaling. Construction also performed well with housebuilders having a good month, having been subdued for much of the last year.” 

 “While the last few years have been tough, today’s numbers show we are making progress in growing the economy,” said chancellor Jeremy Hunt in response to last Wednesday’s (13) data. 

 Labour figures last Tuesday (12) showed British wages, excluding bonuses, grew at their slowest pace since October 2022, while the unemployment rate edged up unexpectedly. The data may slightly ease the BoE’s inflation worries.  

Money markets now see a 50 per cent chance of a BoE rate cut in June. Earlier this month they had expected a first cut only in August. Markets expect 68 basis points of interest cuts by December. (Agencies). 

Related Stories

Business
Pakistan’s central bank keeps interest rate steady
Business
Delhi bolsters maritime defence with Airbus patrol aircraft order
Business
As UK wages cool, bank hopes inflation will fall
Business
Indian IT major Infosys admits appeal against UK tax assessment: Report
Business
Tata Steel ‘studying’ UK government support package
Business
UK’s house prices climb up in July: RICS
News
Myanmar to export around 20 tonnes of gold in 2019: Industry officials
TOP LISTS
Forbes’ Top 10 Indian billionaires
VIDEO
INTRODUCING CHIVAS REGAL THE ICON
VIDEO
Asian Business Awards 2015
VIDEO
London Mayor Candidates : Zac GoldSmith Q&A

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW