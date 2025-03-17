Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rachel Reeves to set out plan to cut business regulations

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will outline the changes after prime minister Keir Starmer criticised what he called the nation's "flabby state."

Rachel Reeves

The finance ministry said regulators would be called to the prime minister's office, where Reeves will present an 'action plan to deliver on the pledge to cut the administrative cost of regulation on business by a quarter.' (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 17, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE LABOUR government will announce its plan on Monday to reduce regulatory costs for businesses as it faces pressure to boost economic growth nine months after coming to power.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will outline the changes after prime minister Keir Starmer criticised what he called the nation's "flabby state."

His remarks have drawn criticism from unions, which urged him to avoid rhetoric similar to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) in the US.

The finance ministry said regulators would be called to the prime minister's office on Monday, where Reeves will present an "action plan to deliver on the pledge to cut the administrative cost of regulation on business by a quarter."

The plan aims to reduce costs linked to regulations, including what the statement described as "hundreds of pages of guidance on protecting bat habitats which goes far beyond legal requirements." It cited the £100 million spent on a bat tunnel during the construction of Britain’s HS2 high-speed rail line.

The tunnel has been at the centre of criticism over planning rules, with Starmer previously calling it "absurd." The plan also includes reducing the number of regulators, which the government says will save businesses "billions of pounds."

Last week, Starmer announced the abolition of NHS England, which has overseen the National Health Service since 2012. The government has described it as "the world's largest quango" (quasi-autonomous non-governmental organisation).

Health secretary Wes Streeting wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that this move was "the beginning, not the end," and that other health-related quangos could also be scrapped.

Labour won a landslide election victory last July, defeating Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government. However, its popularity has declined amid a challenging start in office. The government faces pressure to fulfil its election promise of driving economic growth while managing the cost of living crisis.

In February, the central bank lowered its forecast for UK economic growth and warned that inflation would rise more than expected. It cited global risks, including US tariff threats and declining business confidence in the UK.

(With inputs from AFP)

business regulationsbusiness regulations in ukcentral bankcost of livingdepartment of government efficiencyeconomic growthelon muskflabby statehealth secretary wes streetinginflationlabour governmentnational health servicenhs englandprime minister keir starmerrachel reevesred tape

Related News

Starmer-Getty
News

Starmer faces pressure over planned welfare reforms

SGBI
Business

India robotics firm SGBI announces £8 million UK investment

Manikarnika-Dutta-Twitter
News

Oxford historian faces deportation over research trips to India

mumbai-wpl

Mumbai Indians win second WPL title with victory over Delhi Capitals

More For You

UK economy contracts unexpectedly in January

Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaks while holding roundtable discussion during a visit to RAF Waddington in eastern England. (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

UK economy contracts unexpectedly in January

BRITAIN's economy unexpectedly shrank in January, official data showed on Friday (14), piling more pressure on the Labour government ahead of its Spring Statement on the economy.

Gross domestic product contracted 0.1 per cent in the month after GDP rose 0.4 per cent in December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan seeks £3.4bn bank loan to tackle mounting energy sector debt

Pakistan’s government is the largest shareholder or owner of most power companies

Pakistan seeks £3.4bn bank loan to tackle mounting energy sector debt

Eastern Eye

PAKISTAN government is negotiating a 1.25 trillion Pakistani rupee (£3.4 billion) loan with commercial banks to reduce its bulging energy sector debt, the power minister and banking association said.

Plugging unresolved debt across the sector is a top priority under an ongoing $7bn (£5.4bn) International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, which has helped Pakistan dig its way out of an economic crisis.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deliveroo posts first annual profit after 12 years

A Deliveroo rider near Victoria station in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Deliveroo posts first annual profit after 12 years

FOOD DELIVERY app Deliveroo announced on Thursday (13) its first annual profit as orders and revenue rose, while the 12-year old company sees further growth despite exiting Hong Kong.

The milestone follows sizeable full-year losses owing to high investment costs since American Will Shu founded the company in 2013 and made Deliveroo's first delivery in London.

Keep ReadingShow less
JLR-Tata-Getty

JLR had initially planned to manufacture more than 70,000 electric vehicles at the facility. (Photo: Getty Images)

JLR halts plan to build EVs at Tata’s India plant: Report

JAGUAR LAND ROVER (JLR) has put on hold plans to manufacture electric vehicles at Tata Motors’ upcoming £775 million factory in southern India, according to a news report.

The decision was influenced by challenges in balancing price and quality for locally sourced EV components, three of the sources said. They added that slowing demand for electric vehicles was also a factor.

Keep ReadingShow less
starlink-jio-reuters

Under the agreement, Jio will offer Starlink equipment through its retail outlets and support customer service, installation, and activation. (Photo: Reuters)

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio to offer SpaceX’s Starlink internet in India

JIO Platforms, owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has signed an agreement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to provide Starlink’s satellite internet service to customers in India.

The announcement came a day after rival telecom company Bharti Airtel signed a similar agreement.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc