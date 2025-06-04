Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Reeves confirms £15.6bn for transport projects outside London

Prime minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government, which faced major setbacks in local elections this year, is under pressure to demonstrate improvements in public services and infrastructure.

Rachel Reeves

Reeves is expected to make the announcement in a speech in Manchester, outlining the first commitments from her June 11 Spending Review. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 04, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will on Wednesday confirm £15.6 billion in funding for transport projects in cities outside London. These areas have faced years of under-investment and delayed infrastructure plans.

Reeves is expected to make the announcement in a speech in Manchester, outlining the first commitments from her June Spending Review, which sets budgets for government departments for the remainder of the parliamentary term, according to the finance ministry.

Prime minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government, which faced major setbacks in local elections this year, is under pressure to demonstrate improvements in public services and infrastructure.

Cities outside London in the UK have long suffered from low productivity compared to other developed countries. Outdated and inadequate transport networks have been identified by organisations such as the OECD as a key reason.

“A Britain that is better off cannot rely on a handful of places forging ahead of the rest of the country,” Reeves said, in speech excerpts shared by the finance ministry.

She said this approach had concentrated growth in limited areas and widened regional gaps.

Much of the £15.6bn funding had been initially earmarked by the previous Conservative government under Rishi Sunak, who cancelled part of a north-south high-speed rail line and pledged to redirect the money to local transport projects.

However, several city regions have since been waiting for formal approval from the central government.

The commitment announced on Wednesday will fund transport projects scheduled between 2027/28 and 2031/32.

The funding will go towards metro network developments in the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, the North East and South Yorkshire. It also includes the first mass transit system for West Yorkshire, a city region with a population of 2.3 million.

“These projects can then give firms involved in the supply chains real confidence to start planning and investing in their local economies,” said Jonny Haseldine, head of business environment at the British Chambers of Commerce.

While the UK has conducted spending reviews since 1998, this is the first multi-year review since 2015, apart from a shorter review in 2021 that focused on Covid-related spending.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said on Monday that this spending review could become “one of the most significant domestic policy events” for the Labour government.

(With inputs from Reuters)

british chambers of commercehigh-speed railinfrastructureinstitute for fiscal studieskeir starmermetro networksoecdrachel reevesspending reviewtransport fundinguk regionswest yorkshire

Related News

Avengers: Doomsday Faces £800M Budget—Can It Break Even?
Entertainment

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ set to be world’s costliest film at £800 million, but can it even break even?

Jessie J
Health

Jessie J reveals early-stage breast cancer diagnosis ahead of summer tour

MrBeast
Entertainment

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast reveals he’s short on cash and relying on mum to fund wedding

New Covid variant NB.1.8.1
Health

New Covid variant NB.1.8.1 confirmed in UK as global cases rise

More For You

Sir Richard Knighton

Sir Richard has served as Chief of the Air Staff since June 2023. (Photo: X/@RoyalAirForce)

@RoyalAirForce

RAF head Sir Richard Knighton likely to be named Chief of Defence Staff

SIR RICHARD KNIGHTON is expected to become the UK's next Chief of the Defence Staff, replacing Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who has held the post since November 2021, according to a BBC report.

An official announcement is expected soon, pending completion of the Royal approval process. Sir Richard has served as Chief of the Air Staff since June 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK business district
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

Report says 26,000 non-doms have left UK in 2024

AT LEAST 10 per cent of the UK’s non-domiciled residents have left the country following recent changes to tax rules, according to a report by Chris Walker, a former Treasury economist.

The report, based on 2024 data from Henley & Partners on London’s millionaire population, was commissioned by entrepreneur Andrew Barclay and published by the Onward think tank.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer and Shaka

Prime minister Starmer with former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who helped launch the charity nearly 30 years ago.

Facebook/Keir Starmer

Starmer urges unity against racism, highlights power of football

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer hosted the anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card at a reception in Downing Street on June 2. The event was attended by former footballers and campaigners, including Shaka Hislop, who helped launch the charity nearly 30 years ago.

Starmer praised the charity's work and said, “This great charity, Show Racism the Red Card... has reached 1.3 million people,” noting its presence in schools, workplaces, and stadiums across the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
migrants-uk-channel-getty

An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants crosses the English Channel on 6 March, 2024 in the English Channel. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Over 1,100 migrants cross Channel in one day, says government

A TOTAL of 1,194 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats on Saturday, marking the highest number in a single day so far this year, according to AFP's count based on UK government data.

The crossings bring the total number for 2024 to 14,808, a new high despite efforts by both UK and French authorities to reduce such incidents.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan cited AI use in healthcare, air quality, and mental health, and noted that over 3,100 AI companies now operate in London. (Photo: X/@MayorofLondon)

X/@MayorofLondon

Sadiq Khan promotes London as AI hub but sector raises structural concerns

MAYOR of London Sadiq Khan has described London as a global hub for AI and innovation, telling international investors at the opening of SXSW London that the city remains “open to talent” and “resolutely pro-growth”.

Framing the capital as a “creative hotbed” and “gateway to the world”, Khan said London’s academic base, political stability, and focus on ethical leadership make it an ideal home for emerging technologies, City AM reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc