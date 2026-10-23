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Bayern boss Vincent Kompany taken to hospital after training, condition reported stable

He had been unwell for a week and told reporters his body had said "stop". On Friday, an emergency doctor was reportedly called to Bayern's training ground.

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany oversaw a famous UEFA Champions League win in his 100th games Bayern Munich head coach.
Vincent Kompany oversaw a famous UEFA Champions League win in his 100th games Bayern Munich head coach.
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokOct 23, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany, 40, was reportedly taken to a Munich hospital with an emergency doctor on Friday, according to Bild and Sky
  • Sky says his condition is "stable", but Bayern had not confirmed anything or issued a statement at the time of writing
  • Bild reported that a helicopter landed at the club's Säbener Straße training ground, and the cause of the hospital visit has not been officially confirmed
  • Kompany had been unwell for more than a week, and Bayern executive Max Eberl said on Saturday that he had an infection and a hip injury

What happened to Vincent Kompany?

Kompany was taken to a hospital in Munich on Friday afternoon, accompanied by an emergency doctor, according to Bild and Sky. Bild also reported that a helicopter landed at Bayern's training ground on Säbener Straße earlier in the day, and Goal says he is said to have collapsed after training. Some outlets describe him being taken by ambulance. Bayern had given no official confirmation or further information at the time of writing.

Is Vincent Kompany's condition serious?

That has not been confirmed. The only description so far comes from Sky, which reports that his condition is "stable." Bayern have not said why he went to hospital or what is wrong, so any suggestion of a cause would be speculation.

Had Kompany been ill before?

Yes, for about a week, and he has been open about it.

WhenWhat happened
Saturday 17 OctoberBayern beat RB Leipzig 6-1, but Kompany looks subdued on the touchline and lies down at half-time and again after the match. Executive Max Eberl says he has an infection and a hip injury
Monday 19 OctoberKompany misses training
Tuesday 20 OctoberAssistant coach Aaron Danks takes the pre-match press conference, saying it is "very important that he rests" and that Kompany had felt pain in his legs
Wednesday 21 OctoberKompany is back on the bench for the 2-2 Champions League draw with Arsenal
Friday 23 OctoberHe is reportedly taken to hospital

After the Arsenal game, Kompany explained what had happened. He had caught a nasty virus, he said, and "didn't listen to my body". "As a coach, you always want to do everything and take care of everything," he said, "and at some point my body said: Now stop!"

What has Bayern said?

Nothing officially at the time of writing. The club has not confirmed the hospital visit, the reason for it or how long he may be away. Transfer News Live says Bayern now face uncertainty over when he will be able to resume his duties.

Who is Vincent Kompany?

Kompany, a Belgian who turned 40 in April, has managed Bayern since July 2024. He won the Bundesliga in his first season and the Super Cup in 2025-26, and before Munich he took Burnley to the Championship title. As a player he captained Manchester City, and he spoke fondly of that era when asked about the club's guilty verdict, saying he was "really proud" of his years there, as we reported after City were found guilty of 114 charges.

What does it mean for Bayern now?

That is also unknown. Bayern's assistant coaches, including Danks, have already covered for him this week, running training and taking the pre-Arsenal press conference. Harry Kane, who has won his first team trophies under Kompany, scored a penalty against Arsenal and, as Eastern Eye reported, is the bookmakers' favourite for Monday's Ballon d'Or in London.

For now, though, the only certain thing is that Bayern have yet to explain what happened.

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