Reece James injury: Chelsea captain has knee surgery

Highlights

Chelsea captain Reece James, 26, has undergone "successful minor knee surgery", the club confirmed on Friday

Chelsea have given no timescale, but Sky Sports and others report he is expected to be out for around three months, until 2027

He had already been sidelined since mid-September with a hamstring problem and has played six games this season

James signed a new six-year contract at Stamford Bridge in March

What Chelsea said

"Captain Reece James has undergone successful minor knee surgery," the club said in a statement. James, 26, missed last Saturday's 5-1 win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge while medical assessments took place after an injury suffered in training. Those assessments confirmed surgery was needed. He has already begun his recovery at the club's Cobham base.

Chelsea did not say how long he could be sidelined, and ESPN notes the statement gave no return date.

How long will he be out?

The club may not have given a figure, but the reports have. Sky Sports says James is expected to miss around three months, which would take him into 2027. The football.london website reports the same, and journalist Kieran Gill says the three months is a "general estimation" and that Chelsea will not rush him back. New head coach Xabi Alonso was due to be asked about the injury at his pre-Everton press conference on Friday afternoon.

A frustrating start to the season

The knee problem is the second blow in quick succession. James has played six games for Chelsea this season, including three Premier League starts, but he has been absent since 12 September. A hamstring issue kept him out of the 3-0 defeat at Brentford before the October international break. After the break, Alonso said James had suffered a setback and would be assessed week by week. James also withdrew from England duty during the break.

It is a familiar pattern for a player whose career has been hit by injuries. He missed the 2022 World Cup after a knee injury against AC Milan, had hamstring surgery in December 2023, and suffered another hamstring problem in November 2024. Last season he improved again, playing 39 times in all competitions, and he signed a new six-year deal in March.

What it means for Chelsea and England

Chelsea travel to Everton on Saturday, then host Tottenham and Manchester United. Sky Sports says the layoff would also see him miss games against Liverpool and Manchester City, who top the table despite being found guilty on 114 charges. Football Today notes that Moises Caicedo has recently returned from injury, and that Pedro Neto and summer signing Marco Palestra can cover wide areas. James has also been used increasingly in midfield over the past 18 months.

For England, he is likely to miss the early November camp, when Thomas Tuchel's side face Croatia at Wembley. James had a mixed World Cup. He suffered a hamstring injury at the tournament that cost him three games, came on against Norway in the quarter-final that Eastern Eye previewed, switching from midfield to right-back, and started the semi-final defeat to Argentina. England finished third. Even as Harry Kane's record-equalling milestone grabs the headlines, James's absence is another selection question for Tuchel.

Who is Reece James?

James was born in Redbridge on 8 December 1999 and grew up in Mortlake. He joined Chelsea's academy at six, and his younger sister, Lauren James, plays for England. A loan at Wigan in 2018-19 brought 45 Championship appearances and three goals, along with the club's player of the season award, before Frank Lampard brought him into Chelsea's first team. He scored on his debut in 2019, and the same year became Chelsea's youngest Champions League scorer in a 4-4 draw with Ajax.

He started the 2021 Champions League final win over Manchester City and won the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup that year. Chelsea made him captain in 2023. He lifted the Conference League and the Club World Cup in 2025, and scored his first England goal against Latvia in March of that year.

If the reports are right, the next time James wears the armband will be in the new year.