Swindon Town have sacked manager Ian Holloway after just over two years in charge. The club announced the decision on Monday 23 November, two days after a 2-0 defeat at Newport County left the Wiltshire side 17th in League Two.

Ian Holloway and Swindon Town: the facts

Question Answer Who Ian Holloway, 63, born in Kingswood, Bristol Sacked Monday 23 November 2026, by Swindon Town Time in charge Just over two years, since October 2024 Last match A 2-0 defeat at Newport County on Saturday 21 November Form Four successive defeats in all competitions, conceding 10 goals. Two wins in 15 matches since the start of September League position 17th in League Two, four points off the play-offs and six above the relegation zone Temporary charge Gavin Gunning and Steve Mildenhall, assisted by David Carney Contract A two-year deal signed in March 2025

Why was Ian Holloway sacked by Swindon?

Results, and a mood that had turned sour. Swindon have won two of their last 15 matches, going back to the start of September, and conceded 10 goals in their last four. At the start of October, Holloway described himself as a "dead man walking" if the team's form did not improve.

At Newport on Saturday, Holloway was reportedly teased by the home supporters with chants of "sacked in the morning", and had to be pulled away from travelling Swindon fans at the final whistle as they joined the calls for him to go.

In a statement, the club said "this has not been an easy decision", but that the board believes it is important "to make difficult decisions when necessary". It thanked Holloway for his hard work and commitment in stabilising Swindon and making progress season on season.

What did Ian Holloway achieve at Swindon?

He took over in October 2024, with the club one place above the relegation zone, on a deal until the end of that season. He steered them clear of the drop and into play-off contention, and signed a new two-year contract in March 2025. In December 2024, two months into the job, he passed 1,000 games as a manager in English football.

Last season, Swindon were in contention for automatic promotion for most of the campaign, before falling away. They finished ninth. On the final day, Chesterfield's win at the County Ground put Paul Cook's side into the play-offs, and Swindon outside them. Chesterfield are Swindon's next opponents.

Who is Ian Holloway?

A Bristolian who has spent more than four decades in English football, as a midfielder and manager. As a player he made just under 150 league appearances for Queens Park Rangers, in a spell that included the Premier League. As a manager, Swindon were his tenth club, and he is one of an elite group to have passed 1,000 games in charge in England.





Club Where Years Highlight Bristol Rovers Bristol 1996-2001 First job, as player-manager Queens Park Rangers London 2001-06 Promotion in 2004 Plymouth Argyle Devon 2006-07 Leicester City Leicester 2007-08 Blackpool Lancashire 2009-12 Premier League promotion via the play-offs in 2010 Crystal Palace South London 2012-13 Premier League promotion via the play-offs in 2013 Millwall South-east London 2014-15 Queens Park Rangers London 2016-18 Grimsby Town Lincolnshire 2019-20 Swindon Town Wiltshire 2024-26 Passed 1,000 games as a manager

What will Ian Holloway do next?

Holloway took both Blackpool and Palace into the top flight through the play-offs. He left Palace by mutual consent in October 2013, after one win in their first eight games of the following Premier League season.

Nothing has been announced. None of the reports reviewed says what he will do, or whether he has spoken publicly since the decision.

His record offers one clue. After leaving Grimsby in December 2020, Holloway spent almost four years away from management before taking the Swindon job in October 2024. A booking agency lists him as a media personality as well as a manager.

Who will replace Ian Holloway at Swindon Town?

No permanent successor has been named. Gunning and Mildenhall will take temporary charge while the club searches. Early bookmaker markets have mentioned Stuart Maynard, Andy Woodman, Luke Williams, Darren Ferguson and Matt Bloomfield.