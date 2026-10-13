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Steven Gerrard doesn't want a medal. He wants Man City stripped

Liverpool's 2014 captain has made his peace with never winning the league. He still wants City's honours gone, and only three league titles are in the frame.

Former Liverpool player and pundit Steven Gerrard

Former Liverpool player and pundit Steven Gerrard looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Liverpool FC at Parc des Princes on April 08, 2026 in Paris, France.

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Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokOct 13, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Steven Gerrard says Manchester City "have to be stripped" after being found guilty of 114 of 115 Premier League charges, but that players should not give medals back
  • Only three league titles (2012, 2014 and 2018) fall inside the 2009-2018 period the charges cover
  • Jamie Carragher wants City's titles taken off their list, Roy Keane says he would bin his medals, and Vincent Kompany says he is "really proud" of his City years
  • A BBC Sport analysis estimates rival clubs may have lost around £800m, with Norwich named at £43.8m

What Gerrard said

Gary Neville spotted one banner at Anfield on Sunday that stuck with him: "A generation of supporters have been cheated." City won 3-0 anyway, in a game that turned on Ryan Gravenberch's dismissal and was their first since the verdict.

Steven Gerrard, who captained the Liverpool side that finished two points behind City in 2014, went further on The Overlap. The club, he said, "have to be stripped." He was careful about the players, though. "I wouldn't want individual players to give stuff back, that wouldn't be right," he said. His target is the club and its owners. An example must be set, he argued, and everyone connected with City should think about the memories they may have "stolen" from everyone else.

Liverpool Legends' midfielder Steven Gerrard controls the ball during the Legends football match between Liverpool Legends and Dortmund Legends at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England on March 28, 2026. Getty Images

What he doesn't want is a medal. He has "come to terms" with never winning the Premier League and says he has no interest in being handed one now. His call isn't unconditional either: ESPN reports he wants sanctions if the guilty finding survives City's appeal. He also pointed to Juventus, who lost titles over Calciopoli, a precedent we looked at when asking what the verdict means for Haaland.

What could actually be stripped

The commission found breaches between 2009-10 and 2017-18, which narrows things. In that window City won three league titles, the 2011 FA Cup and three League Cups, according to the BBC's count.

SeasonLeague titleRunners-upMargin
2011-12CityManchester UnitedLevel on points, decided on goal difference
2013-14CityLiverpoolTwo points
2017-18CityManchester United19 points

Even if titles went, nobody has said who would get them. Carragher thinks City's titles should come off their list but isn't keen on handing them out afterwards, and Sports Mole warned that crowning Liverpool and United could set off a messy chain reaction. Journalist Martin Lipton has pointed out that stripping 2012 would mean Sergio Aguero's last-minute goal "didn't happen."

The voices

WhoLink to the casePosition
Steven GerrardLiverpool captain, 2013-14 runners-upClub should be stripped, players keep medals
Jamie CarragherLiverpool, Sky Sports punditTitles should come off City's list, feels for the players, whose careers risk an "asterisk"
Roy KeanePunditWould put his medals "in the bin"
Gary NevillePunditSays a "stain" hangs over the league until it is resolved
Micah RichardsFormer City defender"Devastated and confused"; says there are "no winners"
Vincent KompanyEx-City captain, Bayern Munich manager"Really proud" of his City years
Roberto Mancini2012 title-winning City managerSays City are "not guilty"

Carragher aimed his anger at City's owners rather than their players. After the Anfield game he said the feeling towards the club "will only grow the more they win," and called for a swift resolution. Neville said City's supporters do not yet recognise "the stain, the stigma and the damage" ahead.

The BBC's price tag

A BBC Sport analysis tried to put numbers on what the rivals lost. It says City banked £1.17bn in prize money and broadcast income across the period, while other clubs may have lost £799.5m: £188.2m in Premier League place money, £349.7m in relegation costs, £217.8m in missed Champions League prize money and £43.8m tied to domestic cups.

ClubEstimated loss
Tottenham£119.9m
Hull City£99m (two relegations)
Liverpool£48.5m
Norwich City£43.8m
Wigan Athletic£39.6m
Burnley£31.1m
Manchester United£18.3m

The BBC is clear that these are not compensation claims and do not prove any club would have qualified for Europe or avoided relegation. Some outlets have reported a total of £844m, but the BBC's own breakdown adds up to £799.5m.

What City say, and what happens next

City say they are innocent, that the commission's opinion "contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact," and that they will be "relentless." Chief executive Ferran Soriano told staff the outcome was the result of a "Premier League conspiracy theory." The club have lodged an appeal.

Richard Masters, Chief Executive Officer of the Premier League speaks during a Premier League Hall of Fame event on May 03, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

The Premier League's chief executive, Richard Masters, said the decision shows City "systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade," and that the league wants to move swiftly on sanctions. Fines, points deductions and expulsion are all possible, and no decision has been made.

For now City are three points clear at the top. Neville's image for the mood around them was a dark cloud full of rain, with nobody able to say when it bursts.

More on the City saga on Eastern Eye

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