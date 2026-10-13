Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ head injury led to a hospital trip, here’s what we know

Highlights

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was taken from federal prison to hospital on Saturday, 10 October, after reportedly suffering a head injury.

The 56-year-old was said to be conscious and speaking before being taken for treatment, and returned to prison later that day.

The cause of the injury remains unknown, while his representative said they were working to confirm the circumstances.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was taken from prison to hospital after reportedly suffering a head injury, adding another development to the rapper and music mogul’s time behind bars.

According to reports by the Los Angeles Times and TMZ, Combs was taken to hospital early on Saturday, 10 October, from the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix in New Jersey. The reported injury was described as non-life-threatening.

TMZ reported that Combs was conscious and speaking before his hospital visit and returned to prison later that day. The circumstances surrounding the injury have not been established.

What did Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ representative say?

A representative for Combs told Variety that they were seeking to establish what had happened.

“We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances,” the representative said. “Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”

No confirmed explanation for the reported head injury was provided in the statement.

Why is Diddy in prison?

Combs is serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted in October 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

His sentence has also been affected by a disciplinary sanction during his incarceration. An NBC News report in September alleged that Combs had access to prohibited mobile phones and alcohol at the facility. Following the report, he was sanctioned for disruptive conduct and lost 41 days of good-conduct time, according to the report.

The sanction reportedly pushed his expected release from January to March 2028.

Diddy faces further legal developments

Combs has continued to face legal challenges while serving his sentence. In a separate development, he was ordered to pay NBCUniversal $477,700 in legal fees after losing a $100 million defamation lawsuit connected to the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

The reported hospital visit comes amid these ongoing developments. However, no link has been established between his legal troubles or prison disciplinary sanction and the head injury.

The cause of the injury remains unconfirmed.