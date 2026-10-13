RJ Mitte’s powerful Hollywood message resurfaces after 'Breaking Bad' star’s death at 34

Highlights

RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, has died aged 34, according to reports.

The actor used his own experience of cerebral palsy to raise awareness about disability and inclusion.

A 2019 interview in which he called for greater representation of disabled actors in Hollywood has resurfaced.

RJ Mitte, the actor best known for playing Walter White Jr. in the acclaimed television series Breaking Bad, is being remembered for his advocacy for disabled performers following reports of his death aged 34.

According to TMZ, a county official confirmed that Mitte died in Texas on Monday, 12 October. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, the publication reported.

Beyond his work on screen, Mitte used his platform to promote disability awareness and push for greater inclusion in the entertainment industry. His earlier comments about the challenges faced by disabled actors have renewed significance as audiences remember his contribution to the cause.

RJ Mitte used his experience to champion disability representation

Mitte, who has cerebral palsy, brought aspects of his own experience to his portrayal of Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston's character in Breaking Bad.

His representatives described him as a passionate disability rights advocate, highlighting his work to raise awareness and encourage inclusion.

He also served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's, organisations that support people with disabilities and children requiring specialised care.

Mitte appeared in 56 episodes of Breaking Bad, which earned widespread critical acclaim during its run. His other screen credits included The Oak Room, The Recall and The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!).

His message about disabled actors in Hollywood

In a 2019 interview with TMZ, Mitte spoke about the need for disabled actors to receive greater representation in Hollywood.

The interview has gained renewed attention following reports of his death, bringing the focus back to an issue he actively championed during his career.

His advocacy highlighted the importance of creating more opportunities for disabled performers rather than limiting their access to roles and representation on screen.

For Mitte, disability awareness extended beyond his own performances. Through his public platform and ambassadorial work, he sought to encourage a more inclusive entertainment industry.

RJ Mitte's life beyond Breaking Bad

Mitte's career extended beyond his best-known television role, with appearances across film and television. However, Walter White Jr. remained his most widely recognised character.

Earlier this month, Mitte was pictured with his Breaking Bad co-star Luis Moncada in social media posts.

He was engaged to Kennedy Suarez, having proposed last year after several years of dating.

While audiences will remember Mitte for his role in one of television's most acclaimed dramas, his work advocating for disabled people also formed an important part of his legacy.