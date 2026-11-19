Apollo Global Management, the US private capital firm, has abandoned a planned $2bn (about £1.5bn) loan to City Football Group, the parent company of Manchester City, according to the Financial Times. The talks were in their final stages when the firm walked away after an independent commission found City guilty in September of breaching Premier League financial rules.

Man City and Apollo: the facts

Question Answer Lender Apollo Global Management, a US private capital group Borrower City Football Group (CFG), Manchester City's parent company Amount $2bn, about £1.5bn Status Abandoned after the September verdict, when talks were in their final stages, according to the Financial Times What it would have done Given CFG extra liquidity and helped refinance existing credit facilities Owner's response Sheikh Mansour injected £100m of equity into CFG soon after, according to Companies House filings City's position The club denies wrongdoing and has appealed Comment CFG and Apollo declined to comment to the Financial Times

What happened to the Apollo loan?

It never completed. Apollo had been in the final stages of negotiating a loan to CFG when the Premier League's independent commission delivered its verdict. According to the Financial Times, people familiar with the talks said the American firm withdrew after City were found guilty. The proposed financing would have given CFG more liquidity and helped it refinance existing credit facilities.

Is this a $2bn loss for Sheikh Mansour?

No, and that is the part some of the headlines blur. The $2bn was a planned loan, not money City had in the bank. What the group has lost is a planned source of finance. Its owner has since put in £100m of his own.

How did Sheikh Mansour respond?

He put in £100m. Filings at Companies House show that Mansour, through his Newton Investment and Development company, injected £100m of equity into City Football Group soon after the Apollo deal fell through, according to the Financial Times.

What was Manchester City found guilty of?

In September, an independent commission found City guilty of 114 charges relating to the period between 2009 and 2018, including all the charges connected with breaches of the Premier League's financial rules over nine seasons, and most of those about a failure to co-operate with the investigation. We reported the verdict at the time. The club denies wrongdoing and lodged an appeal at the start of October.

Who owns Manchester City?

City are owned by City Football Group, which is majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group, controlled by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family and vice president of the United Arab Emirates. Mansour took over the club in August 2008. The loan would have been financing for the group, rather than the club alone.

Where does City Football Group operate?

Well beyond Manchester. The group controls or holds stakes in about a dozen clubs across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Region Clubs England Manchester City Spain, France, Belgium, Italy Girona, Troyes, Lommel, Palermo United States New York City FC Australia Melbourne City South America Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay), Bahia (Brazil) Asia Shenzhen Peng City (China), plus Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos as a partner club

The group's footprint has already shrunk by one club. In December 2025, CFG sold its 65% stake in the Indian side Mumbai City FC, citing uncertainty over the future of the Indian Super League. Ownership returned to the club's co-founders, the actor Ranbir Kapoor and the businessman Bimal Parekh.

What happens next in Manchester City's appeal?

An appeal hearing is expected next month, according to one report, though the process has seen very few updates and could be delayed. The Financial Times has reported that a newly formed independent commission is due to hand down the appeal verdict "in the new year", and that a decision on sanctions would follow. Reports have suggested City's titles from the period could be at stake. Steven Gerrard has called for City to be stripped of them, though no sanction has been decided.