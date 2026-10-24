'Nobody Wants This' season 3 review: Why its new romantic pairing could steal the show

Highlights
- Adam Brody and Kristen Bell return as Noah and Joanne, who begin living together in the third season.
- Their relationship loses some of its early romantic spark as they settle into domestic life.
- Timothy Simons and Justine Lupe bring fresh energy as Sasha and Morgan, whose growing connection could become the show’s next big romance.
Netflix’s Nobody Wants This returns for a third season, with Adam Brody and Kristen Bell’s Noah and Joanne taking the next step in their relationship. But as the couple settle into living together, the hit romantic comedy finds a new source of excitement in an unexpected pairing that could steal the spotlight.
The first season thrived on the chemistry between Noah, a rabbi, and Joanne, an atheist who co-hosts a frank sex-and-relationships podcast. Their romance developed against the backdrop of religious and cultural differences, raising questions about whether their relationship could survive the expectations of Noah’s faith, family and community.
The second season explored these tensions further, particularly through the question of whether Joanne would convert to Judaism. Their repeated break-ups and reconciliations kept viewers invested, but the third season faces a different challenge. With the couple having overcome many of their biggest obstacles, their relationship enters a more settled phase.
Noah and Joanne settle into domestic life
The new season opens with a charming montage of Noah and Joanne celebrating the fact that they live together. Everyday activities take on a new sense of excitement as the pair adjust to sharing a home.
However, domestic life also brings fresh irritations. Noah struggles with Joanne leaving the fridge door open and loading the dishwasher in a way that leaves dangerous knives pointing upwards. Joanne, meanwhile, resents his attempts to persuade her to go for early morning walks when she would rather enjoy her coffee and catch up on celebrity gossip.
These moments provide plenty of humour, but the relationship lacks some of the fizz that made the earlier seasons so compelling. The prospect of marriage introduces new sensitivities, while Joanne’s classes at the temple, designed to educate non-Jews preparing to marry into the faith, offer comic moments without adding much dramatic tension.
There are stretches when the story feels content to coast. Yet the show's supporting cast keeps things entertaining, particularly the eccentric parents and the siblings whose complicated lives offer a fresh source of romantic intrigue.
Sasha and Morgan bring back the romantic spark
Timothy Simons and Justine Lupe emerge as the season’s biggest highlights as Sasha, Noah’s brother, and Morgan, Joanne’s sister. Their contrasting personalities have long made them an entertaining presence, but the third season gives their connection room to develop into a romance of its own.
Morgan is a self-absorbed fashionista who prefers consequence-free fun, while Sasha is an awkward, overgrown man-child who struggles with the demands of adult life. Despite their differences, both occupy an outsider position within their respective families, giving them more in common than they initially realise.
Until now, Morgan’s presence has complicated Sasha’s marriage to Esther (Jackie Tohn). The couple have fundamentally different approaches to life, with Morgan representing the temptation of a carefree existence that Sasha finds difficult to resist. At the same time, his lack of judgement and self-importance makes him a refreshing contrast to the men Morgan usually chooses.
The third season finally sees Sasha and Esther separate, allowing the bond between Sasha and Morgan to take centre stage. Their growing attraction introduces the kind of uncertainty and anticipation that Noah and Joanne’s relationship no longer generates as easily.
Simons and Lupe have been among the show's most entertaining performers, and their characters now have the opportunity to become its most compelling romantic pairing. Their developing relationship gives the season a renewed sense of possibility, even as the central couple settle into a more predictable rhythm.
Ultimately, Nobody Wants This remains an enjoyable romantic comedy, even when it plays things safe. Brody and Bell continue to bring warmth and charm to Noah and Joanne, but it is the prospect of Sasha and Morgan falling for each other that makes the third season feel fresh again.
All episodes of Nobody Wants This season three are available to stream on Netflix.