'The Trap' review: Netflix’s German thriller sets a clever trap but gets tangled in its own story

Highlights

The Trap follows a reclusive bestselling author who believes she has recognised her sister’s killer nearly a decade after the murder.

Friederike Becht delivers a convincing performance as a woman determined to prove her suspicions.

The German thriller builds tension around an intriguing premise, but confusing storytelling weakens its impact.

Netflix’s German thriller The Trap centres on a woman determined to uncover the truth about her sister’s murder. Written and directed by Isabel Kleefeld, the series follows a bestselling author who has spent almost a decade living in isolation while holding on to the belief that a journalist was responsible for her sister’s death.

The opening episode establishes an intriguing mystery, with the author devising an elaborate plan to obtain evidence against the man she suspects. However, while the central idea has the potential to deliver a gripping psychological thriller, the series occasionally makes its own story harder to follow.

A reclusive author’s search for the truth

Lisa Wilking (Friederike Becht) has lived in isolation since the brutal murder of her younger sister, Anna, almost ten years ago. After discovering Anna’s body, Lisa spent time in a psychiatric hospital and eventually withdrew from the outside world. She later became a bestselling author under the name Lisa Konrad, living in a large villa rented from her publishing company.

Her carefully controlled existence is disrupted when she sees a journalist at a televised press conference. Lisa believes she recognises him as the man she saw around the time of Anna’s murder. In her private therapy sessions, she refers to him as “The Monster”.

The journalist, Robert Lenzen (Hans Löw), lives in Berlin. Lisa contacts Leon Weber (Michael Klammer), the detective who investigated the murder, but her suspicions are not enough to reopen the case. She needs evidence, and DNA could provide the answer.

Lisa therefore begins writing a new novel inspired by her sister’s death. The story follows a painter named Sophie (Miriam Ohlmeyer), whose sister has also been murdered. Lisa plans to invite Robert to her home for an interview, hoping to obtain a DNA sample that could connect him to the crime.

The plan gives the series its central source of tension. Lisa is convinced she knows who killed Anna, but the question remains whether her determination will lead her to the truth or further into her own suspicions.

Friederike Becht anchors the thriller

Becht is the standout performer, portraying Lisa’s paranoia and determination without making her character’s convictions entirely predictable. Her performance keeps the audience invested in Lisa’s search for answers, while leaving enough room to question whether her suspicions are justified.

The series also benefits from its cat-and-mouse premise. Lisa must persuade Robert to enter her carefully constructed trap, creating opportunities for tension as she attempts to turn her suspicions into something the police can act upon.

However, the storytelling becomes unnecessarily confusing when the series moves between Lisa’s real experiences and the fictional events in her novel. Rather than using straightforward flashbacks to show Lisa’s interactions with Leon after Anna’s death, the series frequently presents scenes involving Sophie, the character in Lisa’s book.

The distinction is not always clear. With the same actor playing Leon in both timelines and the actresses portraying Lisa and Sophie looking similar, the shifts can leave viewers uncertain about which events they are watching.

These scenes may be intended to blur the boundaries between Lisa’s memories, imagination and writing, but they distract from the central mystery. The premise is strong enough to sustain the suspense without making the timeline so difficult to follow.

Verdict: A promising mystery with a frustrating flaw

The Trap has the ingredients for an absorbing psychological thriller. A reclusive author, a decades-old family tragedy and a plan to obtain evidence from a suspected killer provide a solid foundation for a story about grief, obsession and the search for justice.

The opening episode also establishes Lisa’s psychological state effectively, allowing viewers to understand why she remains fixated on Anna’s murder. Becht’s performance adds further depth to a character whose certainty is both compelling and unsettling.

Yet the series does not always make the best use of its central idea. Its confusing shifts between reality and fiction interrupt the momentum, making an otherwise straightforward mystery harder to follow than necessary.

Despite these shortcomings, the central question of whether Lisa can prove Robert’s guilt provides enough intrigue to encourage viewers to continue.

Verdict: Stream it. The Trap offers a compelling murder mystery and a strong central performance, although clearer storytelling would have made its opening episode more effective.