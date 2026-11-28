Survivors, bereaved families, parliamentarians and maritime specialists gathered at the Palace of Westminster to commemorate the 84th anniversary of the sinking of SS Tilawa, remembering the 280 people who lost their lives and renewing calls for greater protection of merchant shipwrecks.
The event, held at Speaker’s House on 23 November, was organised by Tilawa 1942 and sponsored by MPs Bob Blackman and Kate Osborne. Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle attended and addressed the gathering, which brought together representatives from Britain, India and the Commonwealth.
SS Tilawa was a British passenger and cargo vessel travelling from Bombay towards East and Southern Africa when it was attacked by Japanese submarine I-29 in the Indian Ocean on 23 November 1942. Of the 958 people aboard, 280 died, while 678 survived. The commemoration also paid tribute to First Radio Officer E B Duncan and the rescue efforts of HMS Birmingham and SS Carthage.
For Tilawa 1942 founder Emile Solanki, the occasion represented a milestone in a research and remembrance initiative he began with his father, Kash, 19 years ago. What started as a personal search into his family's history has developed into an international effort to reconnect descendants, preserve survivors' accounts and secure wider recognition of the tragedy.
Baroness Verma called for the sinking to receive greater attention in British history books, saying: “There’s very few places in history books that actually reflect that tragedy.”
She added: “I think it is time, more than it’s time, that we have that reflected in history books across our country.”
Outlook
Survivors and descendants shared accounts of how the disaster shaped their families across generations. Qasim Bhatti described discovering documentary evidence confirming stories told by his grandfather, including accounts of people clinging to pieces of wood and helping to rescue a baby.
“If Babaji hadn’t survived, none of us would actually be here today,” he said.
Mahendra Chouhan spoke about his grandmother and the children travelling with her, explaining how family conversations and surviving documents helped him reconstruct their experiences.
Two surviving passengers, Mr Jani and Mr Gaffar Osman, also attended with family members. Their relatives described the emotional and lasting impact of the sinking, including the separation of family members during the disaster and the grief experienced by those who believed their loved ones had died.
The gathering also highlighted the need to protect wartime merchant shipwrecks. Environmental solicitor Richard Buxton drew parallels with the case of SS Storaa, arguing that the people who died aboard such vessels should be central to decisions about their wrecks.
Outlook
“The people who died were victims of war, whatever they were doing on board. The wrecks are their graves,” he said.
Blackman outlined previous parliamentary efforts to secure protection for merchant shipwrecks, including motions and discussions with ministers. He encouraged campaigners to build a wider case for reform, while Osborne pledged continued support through parliamentary debate.
A proposed micro-museum at Kelly’s Wharf in Hebburn, where SS Tilawa was built, was also presented by Barry Holmes. The project aims to preserve the stories of the people who built and sailed the ships, although funding and delivery plans are yet to be secured.
Looking ahead, Tilawa 1942 is planning a commemoration for the 85th anniversary on 23 November 2027 at London's Commonwealth Memorial Gates. The initiative will mark 20 years of research and remembrance.
For the families, the campaign remains focused on honouring those who died, preserving survivors' testimonies and ensuring the story of SS Tilawa is passed on to future generations.