- UK resettled a Sri Lankan refugee and sex offender in Eswatini under an undisclosed deal
- Kishanth Peramalya died by suicide months after arriving
- UK pledged to cover his costs for up to three years
- Eswatini campaigners accuse Britain of using the country as a "dumping ground"
THE UK forcibly resettled a Sri Lankan refugee and convicted sex offender in Eswatini, a country with which he had no connection, under a deal that was not disclosed to Parliament, a report has revealed.
Kishanth Peramalya, 35, who had a history of severe mental illness and suicide attempts, died by suicide in September, months after arriving in the southern African kingdom, BBC reported.
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A draft agreement shows the UK pledged to cover the costs of his resettlement, including accommodation and healthcare, for up to three years.
Peramalya was among dozens of Sri Lankan asylum seekers rescued by the Royal Navy in 2021 and held on Diego Garcia, a British territory used as a UK-US military base. He had been tortured and sexually abused as a teenager by Sri Lankan military officers and was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
While on the island, he was convicted of offences including sexual assault. Most of the group were later allowed into the UK, but ministers refused to admit him, and the UK approached more than 20 countries before Eswatini agreed to take him.
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His sister told the BBC he was lonely and isolated there. "My brother did not want to go there at all," she said.
Critics in Eswatini accused Britain of treating their country as a "dumping ground".
The UK government said protecting the British public was its priority and that it was working with Eswatini's authorities on the case.