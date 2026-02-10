Skip to content
Inside Hamlet Cast and Creatives on Reimagining Shakespeare Through a South Asian Lens

Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Feb 10, 2026
Eastern Eye

Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s team issues legal warning after podcast puts out ‘42 dos and don’ts’ before meeting the star

The controversy centres on claims that those meeting the actor are expected to follow an extensive list

X/ alluarjun
Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s team issues legal warning after podcast puts out ‘42 dos and don’ts’ before meeting the star

angelina jolie in a sheer nude-toned gown

The event, held at the historic Pathé Palace

Getty Images
Entertainment

Angelina Jolie turns heads at Paris premiere of Couture in a sheer nude-toned gown

EastEnders

The storyline represents EastEnders' ongoing commitment to highlighting important health issues through its platform

Instagram/juhaimjrc_08
Entertainment

EastEnders' Davinder Gulati receives epilepsy diagnosis in new storyline

Arijit Singh

Singh has been clear that his decision is not driven by disagreement or industry conflict

Getty Images
Entertainment

Arijit Singh turns down Aamir Khan's appeal as singer prioritises creative freedom

Doctor Who BBC Studios

There is also plenty for viewers to digest when the series returns

Getty Images
Entertainment

'Doctor Who' set to continue as BBC Studios responds after Disney steps away from the series

Ranveer Singh

The actor was unhappy with the script and repeatedly asked for changes

Getty Images
Entertainment

Ranveer Singh faces 'Don 3' exit fallout as Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment seeks £4 million

Arts & Culture

Pareshkumar Kakadiya

Pareshkumar Kakadiya’s practice offers something less familiar in the UK: a visual exploration of Hindu spirituality

Instagram/ the_cultureflow
Art & Culture

Pareshkumar Kakadiya receives UK honour for sacred and street-inspired Indian art

Soft Pastel Art Workshop

Organised by Bridging Brains CIC as part of wider community engagement programmes

Klick Artz
Art & Culture

Soft Pastel Art Workshop by Chary K brings creative well-being to Stirchley Baths

Welsh dancers blend Bharatanatyam with local folklore to portray goddess Blodeuwedd

Young Welsh dancers who participated in the Bharatnatyam performance

Liz Johnson
Art & Culture

Welsh dancers blend Bharatanatyam with local folklore to portray goddess Blodeuwedd

Liz Johnson
Freddie Mercury’s Kensington home still without a buyer after two years

Garden Lodge in Kensington, the private home where Freddie Mercury spent his final years, remains unsold despite a £30 million asking price.

Getty Images
Art & Culture

Freddie Mercury’s Kensington home still without a buyer after two years

Pokémon pop-up Natural History Museum

All profits from the pop-up and online sales support the Museum’s charitable mission

Luke Dyson
Art & Culture

London's Natural History Museum to host Pokémon pop-up shop exploring 'Pokécology'

How Hilary McGrady defied threats and worked to keep National Trust relevant

Portrait of Robert Clive

National Trust
Art & Culture

How Hilary McGrady defied threats and worked to keep National Trust relevant

Lifestyle

Gen Z Brits Ditch Dating Apps

The findings suggest a shift in how younger travellers approach dating

iStock
Lifestyle

Gen Z Brits ditch dating apps as one in three find romance on flights

Sonam Kapoor baby shower

Rather than a large-scale celebration, the gathering reflected a quieter, more considered approach

X/ filmfare
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor turns her baby shower into a lesson in effortless Indian maternity style

Charli XCX and Margot Robbie

Charli XCX and Margot Robbie at the Wuthering Heights London premiere

Getty Images
Entertainment

Charli XCX’s bridal pink Erdem gown meets Margot Robbie’s Victorian corset look at 'Wuthering Heights' premiere

Quiz fashion chain

Quiz launches clearance sales as the retailer enters administration once again.

quizgroup.co.uk
Business

Clothing chain Quiz falls into administration for third time in six years

Valentine’s Day 2026

With most offers available for a limited time, early action remains key

iStock
Travel

Valentine’s Day 2026: The best travel, self-care, and lifestyle deals from Eastern Eye

Ramadan food traditions

Every dish tells a story of local heritage and the universal spirit of Ramadan.

Eastern Eye
Lifestyle

A culinary map of world’s sacred Ramadan traditions

Mareyah Bhatti
