Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

‘I have never held such a new-born baby,’ says Rakul Preet Singh in BTS video of Doctor G

Also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Doctor G is set to release in theatres on 14th October.

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of the upcoming medical campus comedy-drama ‘DOCTOR G’ has been treating the fans with the melodies from the film and now they are here with a video to take us behind the scenes from the sets of Doctor G, with Dr. Fatima Siddiqui aka Rakul Preet Singh. Be it her excitement of playing a doctor’s character on the screen to her experience of holding a newborn baby, here comes a video capturing Rakul’s fun moments from the sets of ‘DOCTOR G’.

After having seen a fun-filled journey of a hopeful orthopaedic who turns gynaecologist and the struggles he faces being the only male doctor in a class full of women, in the trailer, the audience is very excited to watch more of this campus comedy-drama. While raising the anticipation of the film, the makers are here with the BTS video of the film that captures the lead cast Rakul Preet Singh and her time on the sets while playing her character of Dr. Fatima Siddiqui.

The film has certainly come as a very special one for the actress as she will be playing the character of a doctor for the first time. While Rakul was seen having a great time on the sets, she can be seen saying “From the day one, when I first heard the narration to signing the film, to doing the readings, it’s been very special.” The actress also had a first-time life experience of holding a newborn baby as she added “I have never held such a newborn baby” during the shoot of the film.

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh, and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G is set to release in theatres on 14th Oct. Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate also includes ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Theatre owners in Canada receive threats ahead of the release of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Tamil…
Entertainment
‘I waited a long time to get the kind of roles that require me to…
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit talks about the ‘maja’ the whole team had, while shooting for Amazon Original…
Entertainment
Mani Ratnam has a hilarious response to his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan being called Tamil…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan reveals his kids love to dig up his old films and discuss them…
Entertainment
Prime Video unveils Varun Dhawan as first Prime Bae; now get the inside scoop on…
Entertainment
Ali Abbas Zafar and wife Alicia blessed with baby girl, celebs send ‘lovely’…
Entertainment
Falguni Pathak upset with Neha Kakkar’s recreation of her song Maine Payal Hai…
Entertainment
Ayesha Jhulka shares her experience of prepping for her character Meera in Prime…
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira gets engaged, deets inside
Entertainment
Rohit Saraf on working with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha: ‘I have always…
Entertainment
Brahmastra sequels will be darker: Ayan Mukerji
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW