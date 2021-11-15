Website Logo
  Monday, November 15, 2021
Entertainment

Hiccups And Hookups trailer: This Kunal Kohli’s directorial looks like a bold comedy about a family

Hiccups And Hookups poster (Photo from Lionsgate Play India)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Lionsgate Play’s first Indian original series titled Hiccups And Hookups is all set to start streaming on 26th November 2021. It is directed by Kunal Kohli and stars Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova in the lead roles.

On Monday (15), the makers unveiled the trailer of the series. Lionsgate Play India tweeted, “Kitna parivarik aur chaotic mahaul hain yaha Red heart Watch the Raos navigate through love, drama, and everything in between. Watch the #HiccupsAndHookupsTrailer. https://bit.ly/3c9dbKC . @LaraDutta . @prateikbabbar . @kunalkohli . @MeiyangChang . @MeerraChopra . @Im_Rohitjain.”

The trailer of Hiccups And Hookups is funny and there are many scenes in it that will make you laugh out loud. The content is bold, but it doesn’t look cheap.

Dutta steals the show in the trailer, and Babbar and Shinnova also leave a mark with their performance in it. The sibling chemistry between Dutta and Babbar is surely one of the highlights of the trailer.

Hiccups And Hookups also stars Meiyang Chang and Meera Chopra.

Kohli has helmed many rom-coms (Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic) earlier, but this is bold comedy about a family, so it will be interesting to watch how the series turns out to be.

Eastern Eye

