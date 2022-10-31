Website Logo
  Monday, October 31, 2022
Here’s why Kriti Sanon’s mom didn’t allow her to do Karan Johar’s Lust Stories: ‘It was all about orgasm’

‘I thought we would not be comfortable seeing her doing such a scene at the beginning of her career. It’s about orgasm, only,’ said her mother.

 

Kriti Sanon (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In a recent interaction with a publication, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon revealed why she had turned down the offer to star in Karan Johar’s critically acclaimed film, Lust Stories, in 2018. After she rejected the film, KJo when ahead with Kiara Advani who received glowing reviews for her powerful performance in it.

Sanon, who is presently gearing up for the release of her next film Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan, said that according to her mother, Geeta Sanon, Lust Stories was not a full-fledged film but a 20-minute act only about female orgasms.

“It was a short film, not a full-fledged film, so my mother said it was a 20-minute thing about only a female orgasm. ‘If you doing a 20-minute thing in a full-fledged film, that would make sense’. That was the whole discussion, so I felt like maybe, I shouldn’t,” said the actress.

In the same interview, Kriti Sanon’s mother, Geeta, was asked about the reason behind not allowing her daughter to act in Lust Stories. Answering the same, she said, “I thought we would not be comfortable seeing her doing such a scene at the beginning of her career. It’s about orgasm, only.”

Sanon added, “I think her problem was more that it was a short film. I don’t think there’s anything wrong, but how it will be made, how it will look, maybe like Karan said, if he had talked to my mother, it would have been alright.”

