Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘He was lecherous and creepy’: Hardeep Singh Kohli faces new harassment allegations

In 2020, 54-year-old Kohli apologised for “intimidating, undermining and undervaluing” women after several women complained about his unwanted advances, inappropriate touching and even degrading rape jokes.

Hardeep Singh Kohli (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Comedian, broadcaster, and chef Hardeep Singh Kohli might find himself in hot water once again after more women have come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment.

A Labour Party official and the chief executive of an addiction charity have accused him of further predatory behaviour.

Laura McConnell alleged Kohli bombarded her with unwanted sexual comments after he reached out to her on social media.

“He phoned me and immediately started talking about sex,” she told a publication. “I told him I didn’t feel comfortable but he tried to make out there was something wrong with me because I didn’t want to engage with him in sex chat. He was lecherous, creepy and so pushy.”

The vice-chairwoman of Edinburgh East Labour Party admitted she was aware of other women who claimed to be in a similar position.

Kohli was previously accused by comedian Lulu Popplewell of improper behaviour at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

In 2009, he was even sacked from his reporter role on BBC’s The One Show after a female researcher accused him of inappropriate conduct.

In 2020, 54-year-old Kohli apologised for “intimidating, undermining and undervaluing” women after several women complained about his unwanted advances, inappropriate touching and even degrading rape jokes.

“I have been reluctant to make a statement regarding the allegations against me. This is primarily because I fundamentally believe that every person should have the platform and space to say what they feel needs to be said. Any offer of context, explanation or alternative narrative would diminish their words and that is something I did not want to do. It is now clear to me that my actions and words made women feel intimidated, undermined and undervalued. For this, I apologised unreservedly, and can only hope to live a life of greater understanding,” he had said.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Paul Sinha reveals his Parkinson’s battle inspired him to turn to musical comedy
Entertainment
‘You’ll experience something extraordinary’: Vidya Balan on new film ‘Neeyat’
Entertainment
Kajol, Kriti Sanon to star in Netflix film ‘Do Patti’
NEWS
Paul Sinha lambasts ‘ghoulish’ reporting on his Parkinson’s fight
FILM
Vatsal Sheth wraps up shooting for Gujarati film
Hollywood News
‘It Lives Inside’: Indian American director’s supernatural Hollywood film makes SXSW debut
Uncategorized
Zee UK Unveils Exciting Lineup Revamp to Engage and Delight UK Audiences
Entertainment
Shekhar Kapur shares details about ‘Masoom’ sequel
Entertainment
Ameesha Patel says male actors ‘deserve’ higher pay
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan’s film with Kabir Khan titled ‘Chandu Champion’
FILM
Anurag Kashyap joins Vijay and Sanjay Dutt on the cast of ‘Leo’
Hollywood News
Quentin Tarantino not working on ‘Kill Bill 3’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW