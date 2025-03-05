Will HBO’s Harry Potter reboot finally give us the ‘real’ Voldemort? Fans weigh in on the dark lord’s new look!

With HBO’s Harry Potter reboot on the horizon, one question looms over the fandom and that is how will Voldemort look this time around?
The original film series, starring Ralph Fiennes as the menacing Dark Lord, surely left a lasting impression. But some book purists argue that his on-screen appearance didn’t fully match J.K. Rowling’s descriptions. Now, as Warner Bros. gears up for a fresh adaptation, fans are split on whether the new series should stay more accurate to the books.
Online discussions have sparked mixed conversations, with one fan voicing their hopes for a more accurate Voldemort.
"I never found movie Voldemort terrifying. He lacked the eerie presence described in the books with red eyes, a skeletal face, an aura of overwhelming power. I hope the new series nails that instead of just relying on practical effects."
Others agree that while Fiennes delivered a chilling performance, the visuals could have been more haunting.
One user wrote, “I loved Fiennes, but he could’ve been even more terrifying. If they get too creative, though, he might end up looking like a Marvel villain.”
On the flip side, some fans believe the original portrayal was spot on.
"Voldemort was always described as weak and decayed, his body barely holding itself together. The films captured that sinister frailty perfectly," another user countered.
With John Lithgow confirmed as the new Dumbledore, speculation is rife about who will take on the role of He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named. No matter who steps into those robes, they’ll have the difficult task of balancing fan expectations with a fresh take on the most feared villain in the Wizarding World.
Will HBO stick to the book’s eerie descriptions, or will they reinvent Voldemort once again? We will have to wait until 2026 to find out.