Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

From Hogwarts to headlines, the real cost of childhood fame for Harry Potter’s new stars

As HBO’s young trio step into iconic roles, questions around child protection and online hate in billion-pound franchises take centre stage.

Child Fame Costs: HBO’s New Young Harry Potter Reboot Stars

The new trio cast as Harry, Hermione and Ron step into a world where childhood and fame rarely mix well

Instagram/harrypotter/Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 13, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

As HBO prepares to bring Harry Potter back to screens with a new television adaptation, excitement is high around the casting of Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout as the iconic trio of Harry, Hermione, and Ron. But amid the buzz, a quiet voice of caution has emerged. Chris Watson, father of original Hermione actress Emma Watson, is urging parents and the industry to tread carefully when it comes to child stardom.

Chris Watson is not speaking as a critic or industry insider but as someone who watched his daughter grow up inside a global franchise. Emma was nine when she landed the role of Hermione Granger, and what followed was a decade of public attention that reshaped her life. Her father remembers the shift vividly. “Her homework would go back to school on motorbikes,” he once said, pointing to the surreal logistics fame forced on them.


Emma, who has since spoken openly about the emotional toll of growing up famous, has described feeling “terrified” and “inadequate,” and even envying her peers for being able to do ordinary things, like knowing their favourite colour or forming friendships without public scrutiny. It’s this experience that Chris is drawing from when he warns: “As a parent, you have to be scared.”

Fame at a young age comes with a price

The context this time is different. The casting process for the HBO reboot reportedly involved sifting through 30,000 applicants. The new trio are young and relatively unknown, just like their predecessors were in 2001. But the digital world they’re entering now is far more invasive. Every post, photo, or comment is dissected in real time, exposing young actors to criticism, trolling, and unwanted attention, far beyond the limited press tours of 2001.

Child Fame Costs: HBO\u2019s New Young Harry Potter Reboot StarsChris Watson, Emma’s father, and other insiders warn of the emotional toll facing today’s young starsGetty Images


Emma’s journey: Blueprint and cautionary tale

Emma Watson was nine when she won the part of Hermione. Almost overnight, their whole family life bent around filming schedules. Chris Watson deliberately downplayed Hollywood’s glamour at home. He “doesn’t actually watch films” to prevent Emma from believing the character defined her. He insisted Warner Bros. respect her schoolwork and spare time. Yet the pressure still mounted.

Emma later admitted she struggled with guilt in therapy and suffered “vertigo” from constant public attention. At 18, invasive paparazzi shots were published within hours of her birthday, while her co-stars faced parallel battles. Daniel Radcliffe used alcohol to cope, arriving on set "still drunk" and "dead behind the eyes," while Rupert Grint felt reduced: "I felt like I only knew how to do one thing: play Ron."

Child Fame Costs: HBO\u2019s New Young Harry Potter Reboot StarsFrom online hate to AI threats, the rebooted Wizarding World may be more dangerous than magicalGetty Images


2025’s more perilous journey

The AI Boggart- Generative AI and deepfakes now make non-consensual, manipulated images or videos a real threat. These digital illusions can damage reputations and cause emotional harm in ways the original cast never encountered.

The Rowling Snare- With J.K. Rowling as executive producer, her polarising views on transgender rights hover over the series. Despite assurances they won’t influence the storyline, the new actors will be drawn into cultural debates and pressured to take sides.


Breaking the curse: A guardian’s toolkit

Although he never offered a bullet-point plan, his comments cut straight to the heart of what matters:

  • "As a parent, you have to be scared"
    “While there are many upsides, nothing is perfect and you have to recognise there are going to be downsides you could not have imagined.” His frank admission underlines the need to stay vigilant and prepared for unexpected challenges.
  • Keep home life sacred
    “It certainly helped that I don’t actually watch films... the studio and everybody else knew that this was not Emma’s whole life, and that she had homework to do, she played a little bit of cricket as well.” Here, Watson shows how he maintained normal routines including school, family time and sports to prevent Emma’s identity from merging with Hermione Granger.
  • Reach out and share hard-won experience
    “If they want to talk to someone who’s been through this… I would be more than happy.” By offering mentorship to the new parents, Chris emphasises that open communication and shared support are vital tools in safeguarding young actors.

Child Fame Costs: HBO\u2019s New Young Harry Potter Reboot StarsUnlike the early 2000s, today’s child stars face nonstop scrutiny, digital dangers and cultural controversyGetty Images


Alumni perspectives: Lessons from child stars past

Several former young actors have shared insights that accentuate Chris Watson’s warnings. Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) recalls feeling “adored and trapped” when the cameras stopped but expectations didn’t. Jake Lloyd (young Anakin Skywalker) describes how relentless attention led to severe anxiety. Their stories make it clear that the hardest effects often come once filming wraps up.

Child Fame Costs: HBO\u2019s New Young Harry Potter Reboot StarsBehind the excitement of the reboot lies a harsh reality many child stars never escapeGetty Images


The ethical dilemma: Joy versus risk

Prospect Magazine asks whether it is ethical to place children in an environment rife with digital threats and guaranteed controversy. Can the magic of Hogwarts justify this gamble? HBO’s Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod praise the trio’s “wonderful” talent, and Rowling herself endorses them. But raw talent alone offers no protection.

Hollywood’s history with child stars reads grimly: Judy Garland fed amphetamines, Macaulay Culkin abused, Star Wars' Jake Lloyd broken by bullying. Can this cycle end? Chris Watson offers more than warnings; he’s extending mentorship to the parents.

Child Fame Costs: HBO\u2019s New Young Harry Potter Reboot StarsHogwarts is calling but fame’s dangers are louder for Harry Potter’s new trioGetty Images


Real magic: Protecting childhood

The return of Harry Potter also raises broader questions about corporate priorities. With J.K. Rowling returning as executive producer, a figure who now carries both creative authority and controversy, the series enters a more complex media landscape. Will the focus stay on the storytelling, or will the new stars be caught in wider debates?

For now, Dominic, Arabella, and Alastair are at the start of a journey that will define their adolescence. Whether that journey is empowering or overwhelming will depend not just on their talent, but on how well they’re protected behind the scenes. Chris Watson’s voice may not be the loudest in the room, but it carries weight, built on lived experience, and a simple truth: children in the spotlight still deserve a childhood.

alastair stoutarabella stantonchild stardomdigital worlddominic mclaughlinemma watsonethical dilemmahollywood glamourjk rowlingparental cautionron weasleyrupert grintharry potter reboot

Related News

BTS Poised for Full Comeback as 6 Members Exit Military
Entertainment

BTS set for full comeback as 6 members complete military service

The Alters: A unique sci-fi survival game with a dark twist
Games

The Alters: A unique sci-fi survival game with a dark twist

Jameela Jamil: Pixar’s Elio Offers Hope for Youth
Entertainment

Jameela Jamil says Pixar’s ‘Elio’ is the hope young people need in a chaotic world

Apple India Reroutes 97% of iPhones to US Amid Tariff Push
Business

Foxconn sends 97 per cent of India iPhone exports to US amid tariff push

More For You

DJ Funky T’s Top Indian Music Picks; Playlist Revealed

DJ Funky T

My Playlist: DJ Funky T reveals his top Indian music picks

With a massive music collection spanning several decades, multi-genre DJ and music producer DJ Funky T found it challenging to narrow down just 10 songs he loves. Also known as Tony Hayer, his favourites range from Michael Jackson, Dr Dre and Fleetwood Mac to Bollywood, Punjabi, Hindi, Sufi and more. Some of these diverse influences feature in his own track Tu Meri Rani Si.

Before revealing his choices, he said: “The following golden tracks have stood the test of time. It was a hard call, as many more songs could have made this list. So, in no particular order from my current conscious memory, I present 10 Indian songs I love. Check them out and enjoy.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers Deliver Qawwali Masterclass

NAJMUDDIN SAIFUDDIN & BROTHERS QAWWALI GROUP

www.easterneye.biz

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers deliver a soul-stirring qawwali masterclass across the UK

Qawwali remains popular with cross-cultural audiences, but very few get the chance to experience one of the world’s oldest music genres in its purest form. Whether it is the diluted style seen in Bollywood adaptations or fusion with contemporary sounds, the tradition is often watered down.

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers Qawwali Group stand apart from that commercialised crowd, presenting the Sufi genre in its most authentic style. The five talented brothers – sons of the late qawwali icon Ustad Bahauddin Khan Qawwal – belong to a remarkable lineage that traces directly back to the first group formed by the genre’s founding father in the 13th century.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fearless Documentary Honor Windrush Women for Modern Britain
In the Fearless documentary, Windrush generation women reflect on their lives in post-war Britain
Instagram/dopdaniel/alt_africa_

‘Fearless’ documentary honours Windrush women who built modern Britain but were written out of history

They were the nurses, cleaners, activists, and everyday heroes who arrived in Britain with little more than courage and determination. Now in their 80s and 90s, six women who helped rebuild the UK after the Second World War are finally getting their due in Fearless, a powerful new documentary that brings their remarkable stories to the big screen.

Launching on Windrush Day (22 June), the film will tour select cinemas across London through July, with post-screening Q&As featuring the directors and cast. It celebrates the lives of Sheila Daniel, Aileen Edwards, Maggie Kelly, Anne Gaché, Nashattar Kang, and Nages Amirthananthar, women of Caribbean, Irish, and South Asian descent who came to Britain as part of the Windrush generation and beyond.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sunjay Kapur Dies After Swallowing a Bee During Polo Match

A bee flew into his mouth and stung him while he was on the field

X / sunjaykapur

Sunjay Kapur, polo enthusiast and Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, dies after swallowing a bee

Sunjay Kapur, a prominent industrialist and polo patron, passed away at the age of 53 in the United Kingdom after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a polo match. Kapur was also known for being the former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.

Tragic incident on the polo field

The incident occurred during a polo match where Kapur was representing his team, Aureus. According to reports, a bee flew into his mouth and stung him while he was on the field, triggering a fatal heart attack. Despite the rapid arrival of medical assistance, he could not be revived.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dua Lipa Engaged to Callum Turner After a Year Together

Dua Lipa confirms engagement to Callum Turner after months of speculation

Instagram/dualipa

Dua Lipa engaged to Callum Turner after a year of dating, calls it ‘a really special feeling’

After months of speculation, Dua Lipa has officially confirmed her engagement to British actor Callum Turner. The pop star shared the news in a recent interview, calling it an emotional and meaningful step in their relationship.

The couple, who have been together for over a year, first met in London and reconnected a year later under unexpected circumstances. Dua described their journey as one filled with “sliding doors moments,” including discovering they were reading the same book the night they re-met.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc