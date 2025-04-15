HBO confirms John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, Janet McTeer, and Nick Frost for the ‘Harry Potter’ reboot

After months of speculation, HBO has officially revealed some of the key faces for its upcoming Harry Potter television series. Though the spotlight remains on who will play Harry, Ron and Hermione, a handful of major roles have now been confirmed.
Veteran actor John Lithgow will take on the role of Albus Dumbledore. Known for his work in The Crown and 3rd Rock from the Sun, Lithgow adds serious weight to the cast. British actor Paapa Essiedu, who rose to fame with I May Destroy You, is stepping into the role of Severus Snape, one of the franchise’s most layered characters. Although this casting has prompted heated discussion online, many are excited to see a fresh interpretation.
Janet McTeer, whose acting credits include Ozark and Albert Nobbs, will play Professor McGonagall. Filling Hagrid’s enormous shoes is Hot Fuzz actor Nick Frost, who brings a mix of warmth and humour to the beloved half-giant role. Meanwhile, Paul Whitehouse, well known for The Fast Show, will appear as Argus Filch. Stage actor Luke Thallon has also joined the cast as Professor Quirrell.
Filming is set to start this summer, and while an exact release date hasn’t been confirmed, the series is expected to arrive in 2026. The roles of the central trio: Harry, Ron and Hermione remain unfilled, with an open call attracting over 30,000 young talents. HBO is aiming to cast newcomers in these roles.
Behind the scenes, Succession veterans Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod are heading the project as showrunner and executive producer. The team promises a deeper and more complete retelling of J.K. Rowling’s seven-book saga, one that sticks closely to the original text. Rowling, who has been a divisive figure in recent years, will serve as an executive producer.
This reboot arrives nearly 30 years after the first book was released and 15 years after the final film. With a new format and a longer timeline, HBO hopes to reintroduce the wizarding world to both long-time fans and a new generation. More casting announcements are expected in the coming months.