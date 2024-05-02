  • Thursday, May 02, 2024
‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton joins Hansal Mehta’s series ‘Gandhi’

Tom Felton (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has joined the cast of Hansal Mehta’s much-anticipated series Gandhi, the filmmaker announced on Thursday.

Felton, who became an international star with his performance as Drako Malfoy in eight Harry Potter movies based on author J K Rowling’s best-selling book series, joined the show’s cast along with seven actors — Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon.

“We’re in the thick of our shoot. Thrilled to be directing this stellar international cast – Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon #Gandhi #GandhiFilmingNow,” Mehta posted on Instagram.

 

A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta)

Actor Pratik Gandhi is essaying the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the show, which is backed by Applause Entertainment.

The series, which will also feature Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World.

Gandhi is an international production and will be shot at various Indian and foreign locations.

Siddhartha Basu is attached as a historical consultant, factual advisor, and creative consultant on the project.

