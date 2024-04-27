  • Saturday, April 27, 2024
Entertainment

Hansal Mehta meets Shekhar Kapur during ‘Gandhi’ shoot in London

(Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Acclaimed director Hansal Mehta met celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur during the filming of his much-anticipated streaming show Gandhi in London.

Based on the writings of notable historian and author, Ramachandra Guha, the series is adapted from his two books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World, 1914-1948. The series stars Pratik Gandhi in the titular role. It stars Pratik Gandhi in the titular role alongside his wife Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi.

Mehta took to Instagram and shared pictures from his meeting with Kapur.

“Look who visited our sets today! Thank you @shekharkapur for inspiring us. #Gandhi,” Mehta wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta)

Kapoor, who is known for helming such classic films as Masoom, Mr India, Bandit Queen, and Elizabeth, visited the sets of Gandhi in London and chatted with Hansal, gaining insight into how the show was coming together. The two also took a stroll through the streets of London.

Meanwhile, Kapur is presently busy with the preparations of his next directorial venture Masoom: The Next Generation, a sequel to his 1983 classic Masoon.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

