John Lithgow as Dumbledore? HBO's 'Harry Potter' reboot just made a game-changing move

John Lithgow has officially confirmed that he will portray Albus Dumbledore in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series. The show, an adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books, aims to bring the beloved story to a new generation on the small screen. While rumours swirled last week about Lithgow’s involvement, the veteran actor has now put all speculation to rest.

In an interview, Lithgow revealed that accepting the role was a tough call due to the long-term commitment it demands. At 79, he acknowledged that this project will likely define the final chapter of his career. “It came as a complete surprise. I was at the Sundance Film Festival when I got the call. It wasn’t an easy decision—this is going to be a major part of my life for the next several years. But I’m thrilled to be part of something so special.”

John Lithgow confirms he will play Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV adaptation Getty Images





Lithgow is the first officially confirmed cast member for the series, which is still in the early stages of development. HBO has remained tight-lipped about other roles, though reports suggest Gangs of London star Paapa Essiedu is being considered for Severus Snape. Casting for Harry, Hermione, and Ron is still a mystery, but the production is reportedly looking for fresh faces.

One surprising element of Lithgow’s casting is his nationality. The original film series prioritised British actors, making his selection a significant shift in approach. However, Lithgow’s performance as Winston Churchill in The Crown showed us that he can master a British accent, easing concerns about his portrayal of the Hogwarts headmaster.





A new Dumbledore for a new era—John Lithgow takes on the role of Hogwarts’ legendary headmaster in HBO’s Harry Potter reboot Getty Images





With a career spanning decades, Lithgow has delivered unforgettable performances in Dexter, The Old Man, and Conclave. While Dumbledore is an iconic figure, Lithgow has the experience required to bring depth and nuance to the role.

The Harry Potter series is expected to start filming in mid-2025 at Warner Bros. Studios in the U.K., with a projected release in late 2026 or early 2027. As HBO builds anticipation, fans can expect more casting news in the coming weeks.