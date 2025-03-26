Skip to content
Nick Frost in talks to portray Hagrid in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ reboot

The British actor-comedian is reportedly close to securing the iconic role, following cryptic social media hints and fan speculation.

Nick Frost May Play Hagrid in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot

Could Nick Frost be the new Hagrid? Fans react to the viral speculation

Pooja Pillai
Mar 26, 2025
HBO’s upcoming adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series is steadily assembling its cast, and the latest name linked to the project is British actor-comedian Nick Frost. Reports suggest that Frost is close to securing the role of Rubeus Hagrid, the half-giant gamekeeper of Hogwarts, originally played by Robbie Coltrane in the film franchise.

Although HBO has yet to officially confirm Frost’s casting, speculation has been growing, fuelled by a cryptic social media post from the actor. Fans took notice when Frost recently wrote, “It’s happening, it’s actually happening,” on Instagram, sparking theories about his involvement. Further fuelling the rumours, he has started following actors already associated with the project, including John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu.

Nick Frost's rumoured casting as Hagrid has sparked major fan discussions online


If finalised, Frost will join Lithgow, who is set to play Professor Albus Dumbledore, and Essiedu, reportedly in talks for the role of Severus Snape. Janet McTeer is also rumoured to be portraying Professor Minerva McGonagall.

HBO has addressed the swirling rumours but remains tight-lipped about casting details. In a statement, the network acknowledged the ongoing speculation, stating, “As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalise deals.”

Robbie Coltrane's iconic portrayal of Hagrid set the bar high


The Harry Potter series, which HBO plans to develop over the course of a decade, aims to provide a deeper and more faithful adaptation of the beloved books. The project is helmed by writer-showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod, both known for their work on high-profile television dramas. HBO executive Casey Bloys has promised that the series will explore each book in greater depth than the films.

Frost’s potential casting as Hagrid has been met with excitement from fans, as he is well known for his work in British comedy. His collaborations with Simon Pegg in films like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End have earned him a strong following. His experience in fantasy and action genres, including his role in Into the Badlands, makes him a strong contender for the beloved Hogwarts groundskeeper.

Major casting updates for HBO's 'Harry Potter' reboot continue to make headlines


The HBO reboot is expected to begin filming in 2025 at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, where the original films were shot. With major roles being filled, fans eagerly await further casting announcements, including the selection of new actors to play Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

