Harry Potter series showrunner, director announced

Casting details for iconic roles previously portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will be disclosed at a later date.

By: Mohnish Singh

HBO’s much-anticipated Harry Potter series has taken a significant step forward with the announcement of its showrunner and director.

Francesca Gardiner, known for her work on HBO’s Succession and His Dark Materials, will serve as the writer and showrunner, while Mark Mylod, acclaimed for directing episodes of Game of Thrones and Succession, will helm multiple episodes.

Both Gardiner and Mylod bring their experience and accolades to the project, having garnered Emmy awards for their contributions to HBO’s acclaimed series.

Gardiner’s previous projects also include producing credits on Killing Eve and The Rook, while Mylod has also directed for shows like The Last of Us and Shameless.

Originally slated for HBO Max, the Harry Potter series is now part of a strategic move to position it as an HBO original, aligning with Warner Bros. Discovery’s broader content strategy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This shift will see the series air on the cable channel as well as stream on HBO Max.

Described as a “faithful adaptation” of JK Rowling’s beloved fantasy series, the show will introduce a new cast to lead a fresh generation of fans through the magical world of Hogwarts and its enchanting characters.

Casting details for iconic roles previously portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will be disclosed at a later date, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has set a tentative target for the series’ debut in 2026, aiming to capture the essence of Rowling’s literary universe while embracing new storytelling opportunities on screen.

Despite controversies surrounding Rowling’s public statements, HBO has chosen to focus on the creative aspects of the project.

Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max’s content chief, emphasised, “Our priority is what’s onscreen,” sidestepping direct commentary on Rowling’s personal views, as per a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter.

Executive producers for the series include Rowling herself, alongside Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts from Bronte Film and TV, and David Heyman, the producer of the original Harry Potter film franchise.

Warner Bros. Television and Bronte Film and TV will collaborate on production duties.

