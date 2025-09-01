‘Harry Potter’ filming in London sparks anger as locals claim no consent for Privet Drive remake

Highlights:

A London street has been turned into Privet Drive for the new Harry Potter series

Locals in Upminster say they were not told filming was for the HBO remake

Some residents fear being “bombarded with wizards” while others are thrilled

Cast includes Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout

A quiet street in east London has been transformed into Privet Drive for the new Harry Potter series, but locals are unhappy they were not properly informed about the filming. Springfield Gardens in Upminster, chosen to double as the boy wizard’s childhood home, has left neighbours divided, with some welcoming the attention while others worry they will be “bombarded with wizards.” The HBO production, part of a major reboot, has already brought cameras, drones and fans to the area.

The new Harry Potter series stars Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout Instagram/harrypotterhbonotofficial





Why is Harry Potter filming in London’s Upminster?

The new Harry Potter series, commissioned by HBO, is reimagining J.K. Rowling’s story for television. Springfield Gardens, a 1930s Tudor-style street in Upminster, was selected to represent Privet Drive, where Harry spent his early years with the Dursleys.

Filming began in June, with drone shots and cameras set up across the residential area. While residents received letters about filming, many say they were not told it was for Harry Potter, which has fuelled frustration given the global scale of the franchise.





What have residents said about the Harry Potter filming?

Local mother Katie, 42, said she was shocked to discover her home featured on Harry Potter fan pages without her consent. “We just saw some cameras outside, they never said what it was for. We are going to get bombarded with wizards,” she told the Telegraph.

Her husband Wayne added that he only realised their house was being used after work colleagues showed him press coverage. “Some guys from my work were like ‘look, they have picked the new Harry Potter house’ and it was my home. At no point did they say it was Harry Potter, so it was a bit of a shock,” he said.

Some neighbours, however, welcomed the project. Sue Baldwin, 63, a self-confessed superfan, said: “I am Harry Potter mad. We love to go to Disneyland to see all the Harry Potter stuff. My grandkids love the films so when I called my daughter to tell her, she thought it was amazing.”

The Harry Potter reboot becomes the most expensive TV show ever Amazon





Who stars in the new Harry Potter series?

The television reboot has introduced a new cast to play the beloved trio. Arabella Stanton takes on the role of Hermione Granger, Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, and Alastair Stout has been cast as Ron Weasley.

British actor Nick Frost has also been spotted during filming, transformed into Hagrid. The production is expected to run for several years, with each season covering one book from the seven-part saga.





How are residents preparing for Harry Potter fans?

Since the news broke, fans have already started visiting Springfield Gardens to take photos outside the houses. Some residents have joked about selling Harry Potter merchandise, while others worry about safety and privacy as crowds grow.

One father living on the street said: “We have already had people outside after dark when we have two young kids, which is very strange. I think it is a mixed bag, some people are excited, and some are concerned.”





HBO has not yet commented on whether residents will receive compensation or reassurance regarding fan activity in the area.