Chris Columbus, director of first 2 'Harry Potter' films, slams HBO series as 'pointless'

Highlights:

Original Harry Potter director Chris Columbus says leaked set photos of HBO’s series left him unimpressed.

Columbus noted Hagrid’s costume looks “exactly the same” as Robbie Coltrane’s in the films.

The filmmaker said he felt déjà vu, asking “What’s the point?” of the reboot.

HBO’s Harry Potter remake is set to debut in 2027, with Nick Frost playing Hagrid.

Chris Columbus, the director who first brought Harry Potter to the big screen, has questioned the point of HBO’s upcoming television reboot after seeing set photos of Hagrid. Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, Columbus said the images reminded him too closely of his own work, raising doubts about why the Harry Potter reboot was necessary at all. His comments have reignited discussion about how faithfully the new series should mirror the original films.

Chris Columbus says leaked photos of Hagrid in HBO's Harry Potter reboot felt like déjà vu





Why did Chris Columbus criticise the Harry Potter reboot?

Columbus, who directed Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, said he was struck by how little seemed to have changed in the HBO production. Referring to leaked pictures of Nick Frost as Hagrid, he explained:

“I’m seeing these photographs and he’s wearing the exact same costume we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like, what’s the point? I thought everything was going to be different, but it’s more of the same.”

He admitted that while it was flattering to see his original design carried forward, it left him with a strong sense of déjà vu.

'Harry Potter' reboot slammed by Chris Columbus as pointless after Hagrid costume looks unchanged





Who is playing Hagrid in the HBO Harry Potter series?

British actor Nick Frost, best known for films such as Shaun of the Dead, has taken on the role of Rubeus Hagrid in the new Harry Potter reboot. The late Robbie Coltrane famously originated the character in the film franchise, becoming a fan favourite.

Columbus revealed he recently spoke with Frost and admitted it felt “surreal” to see another actor in the role, especially as he was close friends with Coltrane. The new costume design, which mirrors the original, has sparked debate online about whether HBO is playing it too safe.

Nick Frost takes on the role of Hagrid in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series





What can fans expect from the HBO Harry Potter series?

Unlike the films, the HBO reboot will adapt each book across a full season, allowing the show to explore characters and subplots left out of the cinema versions. One example Columbus highlighted was Peeves the poltergeist, a comic figure from J.K. Rowling’s novels who never made it to the big screen due to technical challenges.

The cast includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, and Paapa Essiedu have also joined the ensemble. The show is currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK and is expected to premiere in 2027.

The new trio cast as Harry, Hermione and Ron step into a world where childhood and fame rarely mix well





Has Chris Columbus moved on from Harry Potter?

Despite his criticisms, Columbus was clear that he harbours no envy towards the new creative team. “Jealous? No. It’s time to move on,” he said, adding that he was proud of his films but did not want to revisit the franchise.

Columbus is currently promoting his latest project, Netflix’s The Thursday Murder Club, based on Richard Osman’s bestselling crime novels. He also recently voiced disappointment at J.K. Rowling’s public stance on transgender rights, calling her views “very sad.”





For him, the Harry Potter reboot is both a reminder of his legacy and a sign that the wizarding world will continue to be reimagined for new generations, whether or not all fans agree with HBO’s choices.