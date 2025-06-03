Skip to content
Emma Watson’s dad issues serious warning to parents of HBO's 'Harry Potter' series stars about child fame and pressure

Emma Watson’s father shares honest advice from his own experience raising a child star in the spotlight.

Emma Watson’s Father Cautions HBO 'Harry Potter' Parents About Child Stardom

Dominic McLaughlin Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout cast as new Harry Hermione and Ron

Getty Images/ Instagram/streamonmax/harrypotterhbo_info
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 03, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Emma Watson’s father, Chris Watson, has shared a candid warning for the parents of the new child actors stepping into the iconic roles in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series. Drawing from his own experience watching Emma grow up in the spotlight, he highlighted how tricky and unpredictable this kind of early fame can be, both for the children and their families.

The new series recently announced its young leads: Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron. They follow in the footsteps of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who made these characters iconic. After thousands of hopefuls auditioned, these three were chosen to bring J.K. Rowling’s world to life again, this time with a fresh, more detailed retelling of the books.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout step into iconic rolesLegendary roles get a Gen Z twist with this fresh Harry Potter trio Instagram/streamonmax/harrypotterhbo_info


Chris didn’t sugar coat the reality of fame. In an interview, he said parents have every reason to feel nervous. “You have to be scared,” he said. “It can go either way. Fame is a tough thing for a child and parent to handle. There are upsides, sure, but the downsides are real and often unexpected.” His advice? Keep the children grounded and remember there’s a whole world beyond the cameras.

One of the ways Chris kept Emma’s feet on the ground was by limiting her exposure to films at home. He doesn’t watch many himself, which helped prevent Emma from getting carried away by Hollywood glamour. He also made sure her life outside filming stayed normal: homework had to be done, school came first, and Emma even played sports like cricket and hockey. “It wasn’t just about acting,” he said. “She had to live a regular life as much as possible.”

Harry PotterThe Harry Potter reboot becomes the most expensive TV show ever Amazon


Chris is open to helping the parents of the new cast, offering support based on his own family’s journey through this intense experience.

Others from similar paths have shared their take, too. Isaac Hempstead Wright, known for Game of Thrones, encouraged the new actors to enjoy the ride and make the most of the opportunities but also warned that fame shrinks the world and follows you everywhere.

Emma Watson\u2019s Father Cautions HBO 'Harry Potter' Parents About Child StardomHBO’s Harry Potter series set to debut in 2026 with J.K. Rowling as executive producerGetty Images


Emma’s co-stars and she herself have spoken about the challenges of growing up famous. Daniel Radcliffe has openly talked about struggles with fame and addiction, and Emma once admitted it’s hard to even remember if she truly wanted the spotlight as a child.

With the series expected to launch in 2026, and J.K. Rowling fully behind the new cast, the world is watching closely. But Chris Watson’s message is clear: fame may sparkle, but it also casts long shadows, and keeping children steady through it all is the real challenge.

