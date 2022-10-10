What is dyspraxia, a neurological condition that affects Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe?

Dyspraxia is found to be more common among men and often runs in families.

Daniel Radcliffe – Image Credit: Getty Images

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter actor, Florence, and the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch, and model Cara Delevingne have been struggling with dyspraxia, a condition that impacts coordination skills, the Mirror reports.

Though the causes of dyspraxia are not known, according to the NHS premature babies have a higher risk of developing this condition which reportedly affects as much as 10% of the population.

Dyspraxia is also found to be more common among men and often runs in families.

Also known as developmental coordination disorder (DCD), dyspraxia is supposedly quite a common disorder that impacts movement and coordination.

Additionally, the NHS states that the learning difficulty can sometimes make even routine tasks a struggle.

Therefore, to increase awareness about this condition, Dyspraxia Week has been organized in the UK between Sunday, October 9, and Saturday, October 15.

Considering some high-profile celebrities have been open about their diagnosis and live with this learning disability, just goes on to prove that it shouldn’t hold anyone back, the Mirror explains.

Also, having said that, the condition does not affect intelligence but can affect people of any intellectual ability.

It can also impact fine motor skills for tasks such as writing or the usage of small objects.

Daniel Radcliffe, the 33-year-old actor famous for playing the wizard in the film adaptation of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter book series reportedly told the Daily Mail that he sometimes struggled with simple tasks like tying his shoelaces or writing notes.

The British actor had opened up about suffering with dyspraxia at the age of age 19. He was cast as Harry Potter at the age of 12.

Presently speaking about his challenges and struggles with this condition, the actor is reported to have said, “I was having a hard time at school, in terms of being crap at everything, with no discernible talent.”

Back in 2010, the actor had credited the demanding action scenes in the Harry Potter movies help him deal with dyspraxia, which can reportedly be a challenge for sufferers – especially with regard to balance, playing sports, or learning how to drive a car.

He is quoted as saying, “If anything, the stunts, and stuff has actually helped a lot because it deals with coordination and that’s the main thing that I’d say about dyspraxia is that it’s to do with coordination.”

He adds, “Some people have it very badly and find it hard to, you know, catch a ball. I’ve never had it quite that bad, although you should see me throw, but it’s also a processing thing, so I take in information slightly slower than everyone else does.”

While he was in school, Radcliffe’s mother enrolled him in acting classes to help him overcome his challenges – from that moment, he had dreamed of becoming a professional actor, he said.

He got his first big break with the BBC’s David Copperfield at the age of nine, followed by a role in The Tailor of Panama after which he bagged the ever-famous Harry Potter role.

Speaking to his fans about the condition, Radcliffe is reported to have said that dyspraxia “never held me back” and that it can make sufferers “more imaginative”.

He is also quoted as saying, “Do not let it stop you. It has never held me back, and some of the smartest people I know are people who have learning disabilities.

“The fact that some things are more of a struggle will only make you more determined, harder working, and more imaginative in the solutions you find to problems.”

According to the NHS dyspraxia may impact:

• coordination, balance, and movement

• learning new skills, how you think, and recall information

• skills required for daily living such as cooking or getting ready

• writing, typing, drawing, and grasping small objects

• functioning in social settings

• ability to deal with your emotions

• planning, organizational skills, and time management.