Gurdip Punjj goes all praise for producer Ekta Kapoor

Actress Gurdip Punjj, who has been working in the Indian television space for close to two decades now, has played prominent characters in several successful shows over the years. Last seen in the Star Plus medical drama Sanjivani 2, the talented actress is now looking forward to the premiere of her upcoming web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3.

The web series has been produced by well-known producer Ekta Kapoor for her leading OTT platform ALTBalaji. After the two hugely successful seasons, Gurdip is psyched up about joining forces with Ekta Kapoor once again for the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurdip Punjj (@gurdippunjj) on Jan 5, 2019 at 3:39am PST

Showering praises on her producer, Gurdip says, “She is a genius. I call her a genius. I call her a boss and she does not like it. Who can wrap up the shooting in March quickly before lockdown, do the edits and get the show ready and launch it during the lockdown and make the most of it? I think it is a brilliant move and a lovely decision to come up with a launch of season 3 during the lockdown. Hats off to her and only she could pull it through. There is one of her kind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurdip Punjj (@gurdippunjj) on May 17, 2020 at 11:49pm PDT

Talking about her Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain co-stars Ronit Roy and Mona Singh, the actress says, “They are great actors. Now exactly we know each other, what cracks Mona, what Mona does not like, what Ronit likes, what he does not like, how he talks. We are actually friends now. The first season we broke the ice, the second season, we got better, the third season was like house on fire. We all got along really well.”

Starting June 6, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.