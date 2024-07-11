Gulfam Khan Hussain: Taking on top TV roles

The popular Indian TV star with a big fan following talks about her acting journey and latest show.

Gulfam Khan Hussain

By: Eastern Eye

SPARKLING actress Gulfam Khan Hussain has constantly delivered winning performance across a glittering career filled with a wide array of winning projects, which have included hit TV serials.

The fan favourite is currently playing a key role in sci-fi romantic drama series Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare, which has crossed 400 episodes, since it premiered in 2023.

Eastern Eye caught the popular star with a big fan following to talk about her acting journey and latest show.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

It has been blissful. It takes will to pursue your dreams and if your family and friends support that, it becomes the wind beneath those wings. I am very happy that I am lucky enough to have all of that.

Which of your projects have been closest to your heart?

All of them. I know it sounds cliché but that’s what it is. I do think a couple of them could have been more fulfilling but it’s part of the process – you win some you lose some.

Which character challenged you most?

Rasili Bai in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betitann. When I got on board in Betiyann it was supposed to be a cameo, the character was not easy but within the first week it transited into a beautiful main negative role. It warms my heart when people still recognise me for it.

What did you most like about your latest show Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare?

The story, look and overall feel of the show.

The show has quickly clocked up over 400 episodes.Why do you think it is so popular?

It’s different, it’s not the regular run of the mill show. It has romance, drama, and action without the predictability.

What has been your most memorable moment of working on this show?

The day when we shot the sequence where it is revealed that Dhruv is biologically her son, and she stands up for him.

What do you most like about the character you are currently playing on Dhruv Tara?

It’s a positive character but with a lot of strength. Most of the time in a daily soap, you see positive characters are either victims or don’t have much to do.

In Dhruv Tara every character is self-driven with their own share of strengths and flaws.

You have played a wide variety of roles across the years, but is there a dream role you would love to portray?

Always. There is always one more character I would like to play. My all-time favourite actress is Meryl Streep and the roles she portrays are a dream for me.

Who would you like to work with?

All actors, from Kamal Haasan and Naseeruddin Shah to Ayushmann Khurrana and Kiara Advani. Everyone!

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

Romance. I’m a hopeless romantic. I enjoy comedy too. Action comedy is my favourite.

Tell us something about you that not many people know?

I can do a lot of facial movements. Moving my ears, wriggling my nose, squinting and fully rolling up my eyes till the whites show.

What is the best advice you ever got?

Rohiniji Hattangadi once told me, ‘What people talk about you, is none of your business.’ Finally, what inspires you as an actress? Every day, every morning and every moment inspires me.

Instagram: @ gulfamkhan_ hussain