From Manav to Anni, here are the 5 most memorable characters played by Sushant Singh Rajput

Yesterday, we all got the sad news that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide. The actor was found hanging at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Sushant started his career with the small screen and ruled the silver screen with his amazing performances. In his career spanning of 12 years (including TV), the actor played a variety of roles.

Today, as he is not with us let’s look at the five most memorable characters that he portrayed.

Manav (Pavitra Rishta)

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/i7nzDqyhlIs" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Sushant Singh Rajput’s first TV serial was Kis Desh Mein Hain Meraa Dil. He played a supporting role in it but grabbed everyone’s attention with his chocolate boy looks. However, it was the TV serial Pavitra Rishta that made him a household named. He played the character of Manav and won everyone’s heart.

Ishaan (Kai Po Che)

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/D8xFhsuzQ4A" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

After making a mark on the small screen, Sushant turned his ways towards the big screen. He made his debut with Kai Po Che in which he played the role of a guy named Ishaan, who is a cricket enthusiast. He impressed one and all, and also won Best Debut Awards for his performance in the film.

Sarfaraz (PK)

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WKbwopSXLWU" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Rajkumar Hirani’s PK starred Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, and Sushant had an extended cameo in the film. While his role was small, he grabbed everyone’s attention as Sarfaraz and the dialogue ‘Sarfaraz dhoka dega‘ had become quite famous. He had scenes with Anushka and the actress is shocked by his demise.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story)

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6L6XqWoS8tw" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

One of the biggest hits of Sushant’s career was M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story, a biopic on cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The actor was fantastic in it and perfectly portrayed the role of a cricketer. There were also reports that the makers are planning a sequel to the film. It would have been great to watch Sushant once again as Dhoni on the big screen. But unfortunately, that won’t happen now.

Anni (Chhichhore)

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tsxemFX0a7k" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Sushant’s last big-screen outing was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. The movie spoke about how one should face failure and not die by suicide. In the movie, Sushant’s son decides to end his life by jumping from the balcony, and in the hospital, Sushant and his college friends try to motivate him by telling the story that how they were losers in college.

We are sure the actor’s next film and unfortunately the last film, Dil Bechara will be a memorable movie.