  • Friday, September 17, 2021
Entertainment

Fresh troubles emerge for Ranveer Singh’s Hindi remake of Anniyan

Director Shankar with actor Ranveer Singh and producer Dr Jayantilal Gada (Photo credit: Universal Communication)

By: Mohnish Singh

It was not very long ago when successful Tamil filmmaker Shankar announced a Bollywood film with Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film in question is the Hindi remake of Shankar’s blockbuster Tamil film Anniyan (2005), whose dubbed version Aparichit did exceptionally well in the Hindi belt thanks to its countless repeats on television.

No sooner had Shankar announced the remake with much fanfare than the project found itself embroiled in a controversy as the producer of the Tamil version V Ravichandran moved to court claiming that he holds the copyrights to the film and hence, Shankar and Jayantilal Gada, the producer of the Hindi remake, cannot go ahead with the project.

While everyone was expecting that the makers would revolve the issue amicably, there is another setback that the Hindi remake has suffered. V Ravichandran has said that he will also produce a remake of the same film in Hindi and English. Yes, you read that right!

Ravichandran has also mentioned that his remake will be bigger than that of Shankar’s as it will have a Bollywood actor as well as an international star. Confirming the development, he says, “Yes, I am also remaking Anniyan and it will be on a grand scale. Everybody is thinking I have asked for money. I have never asked for money. It is my property. Somebody is misguiding producer Jayantilal Gada. Before December, the big announcement will be made, that’s why I kept quiet.”

He goes on to add, “I have been waiting for the last 10 years. When Gada announced (the Hindi remake), I was very shocked. He is a gentleman. I don’t know who is confusing him. He is so good, usually, he would discuss even the smallest of matters when he is buying a movie from me. He is so good, I know.”

Well, it will be surely interesting to see who features in Ravichandran’s Hindi remake of Anniyan.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

