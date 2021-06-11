Website Logo
  • Friday, June 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702

Entertainment

Fresh details emerge on Mindy Kaling’s animated series Velma

Mindy Kaling (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Back in February, HBO Max announced that Mindy Kaling was onboard to voice the Scooby-Doo character in its upcoming adult animated comedy series Velma. Ever since the announcement, cinephiles have been keeping a close eye on each and every detail coming through the media.

Now, some fresh details have emerged about Kaling’s take on iconic cartoon crime-solver Velma Dinkley. According to reports, the series will apparently reimagine the Scooby-Doo character as a girl of East Asian descent, matching Kaling’s own ethnicity. Velma will also be skipping over some important franchise connections like the Mystery Machine or Scooby-Doo himself. Yes, you read that right!

New details about the much-awaited series came out on June 10, when Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics president Tom Ascheim spoke at the TV Kids Summer Festival and dropped hints about what fans can expect.

“(Mindy) was excited to reimagine what Scooby-Doo would be like if Velma were of East Asian descent and lived in a different world,” Ascheim said. “And in that version, which is going on HBO Max first, there is no dog and no van. But we have our four key characters through a different lens.”

The four key characters that Ascheim is referring to are Velma Dinkley, Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, and Shaggy Rogers.

Twitter erupted after Ascheim’s panel, with several users expressing their disappointment over the fact that once again a person of colour is playing a traditionally white cartoon character. You may recall that the same thing happened when Halle Bailey was roped in as Ariel in the much-awaited remake of the 1989 animated musical fantasy film The Little Mermaid, or when Zendaya came onboard as Mary Jane (aka MJ) in the latest Spider-Man films.

Having said that, there are millions of users who are just psyched about the fresh take on Velma.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Shah Rukh Khan responds to Tom Hiddleston’s admiration for him
FILM
Jameela Jamil to star in Disney+ series She-Hulk
FILM
Pushpa to Icon: Allu Arjun’s upcoming line-up of films revealed
HEADLINE STORY
Actor Riz fed up with negative or non-existent portrayal of Muslims in films
FILM
Varun Dhawan to resume filming Bhediya on June 26 as coronavirus cases decline in Mumbai
Entertainment
Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and other Mollywood celebs condemn violence against doctors
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon on Adipurush: One of my most exciting projects
Entertainment
Prithviraj starrer Cold Case and Fahadh Faasil’s Malik to get an OTT release
Entertainment
Anita Hassanandani on quitting the industry: Work is the last thing on my…
Entertainment
Dilip Kumar gets discharged from the hospital, Saira Banu says ‘Pray for his…
Entertainment
Haseen Dillruba trailer: This Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane starrer looks…
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor on Dingko Singh’s demise: He will always remain a source of…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Hospital waiting list tops 5 million in England for first…
Shah Rukh Khan responds to Tom Hiddleston’s admiration for him
Fresh details emerge on Mindy Kaling’s animated series Velma
Jameela Jamil to star in Disney+ series She-Hulk
Pushpa to Icon: Allu Arjun’s upcoming line-up of films revealed
Actor Riz fed up with negative or non-existent portrayal of…