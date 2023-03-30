Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 30, 2023
Freida Pinto visits Mumbai after 3 years to attend Christian Dior’s fashion showcase

Pinto is presently busy preparing for her forthcoming projects, The Henna Artist and Huma Abedin’s biopic.

Freida Pinto (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The multinational European luxury fashion house Dior presented its latest Fall 2023 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri at Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India on 30 March. The glitzy event saw the presence of several well-known international faces, including US-based Indian actress Freida Pinto, who is in Mumbai after a long gap of three years.

The Slumdog Millionaire (2008) actress had been specially invited to attend and be part of the special show dedicated to India.

Talking about her India visit, Pinto said, “I am coming back home to Mumbai after almost 3 years and I am so excited that this trip is also going to be a meaningful one with Dior. When fashion brands use their platform to highlight the incredible contribution from other cultures and in this case my own, my Indian culture, it’s an association I cannot afford to not get behind.”

She further added, “This has already been an incredible year for India in the field of arts and sports and so it is only fair we add fashion to the list too.”

Freida Pinto is presently busy preparing for her forthcoming projects, The Henna Artist and Huma Abedin’s biopic. She is bankrolling both projects via her production venture Freebird Films.

