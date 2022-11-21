Website Logo
  • Monday, November 21, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Freida Pinto: ‘I may not have done anything in Bollywood, but will always be participating in stories about my culture’

The actress is currently waiting for the premiere of her upcoming series where she portrays the British second world war resistance agent Noor Inayat Khan.

Freida Pinto (Getty Images for Kendra Scott)

By: Mohnish Singh

Freida Pinto has received an overwhelming response for playing Selina Dalton in filmmaker Emma Holly Jones’ period drama Mr. Malcolm’s List, which hit theatres in the United Kingdom on August 26, 2023.

The actress recently appeared in an interview with The Guardian where she talked about the film and her character in detail. During the interview, she was also asked why she never embraced Bollywood despite hailing from India and receiving huge love from the Indian audience post the global success of her Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire in 2008.

Pinto said in her response, “It is not that I have not embraced Bollywood. Slumdog Millionaire was an international film but still set in India with an all-Indian cast. It just happened to propel me into the international film and TV business. I got really busy and did nine films in two and a half years. I just went with the flow, but I am very proud of the Indian films and TV shows I have been part of. I may not have done anything in Bollywood, but will certainly always be participating in stories about my culture.”

The actress is currently waiting for the premiere of her upcoming series where she portrays the British second world war resistance agent Noor Inayat Khan. Talking about the film, she said, “It’s called Spy Princess. It’s a wonderful story, but we wanted to do it justice. You get one chance to tell a story, so you have got to tell it really, really well.”

She further said, “She was a very different warrior, and her story redefines what it is to be heroic. We think of heroes as Marvel characters, but this woman did not fight on the frontline like Wonder Woman, yet she contributed massively to the end of the war. So we are excited to tell her story.”

In the same interview, Pinto also spoke about never being approached to play a Bond girl in the 2015 film Spectre. “The whole Bond thing was a rumour. I was not even approached. I was so young, so I am glad I never played a Bond girl. There is a certain idea of what a Bond girl has to do, and I just don’t think I would be able to do that. It was flattering to hear the rumours, but in no way did it shatter my confidence,” she said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Chiranjeevi’s rich work, wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers: PM Modi
Entertainment
‘Govinda Naam Mera’ ode to pulpy Bollywood masala ’90s films: Vicky Kaushal
Entertainment
Wrong to categorise commercial films as theatrical releases, alternate cinema for OTT: Karan Johar
FILM
Confirmed: RRR 2 in the works as writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has ‘cracked the sequel’s…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan dismisses report about moving in with Saba Azad: There’s no truth to this
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon on Adipurush getting delayed due to severe backlash: ‘We all want to give…
NEWS
Jameela Jamil: ‘Meghan Markle privately reaches out to women in their most lonely…
Hollywood News
Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling to be honoured by Producers Guild…
Entertainment
Kartik brilliant choice for Hera Pheri 3, makers and Akshay should sort out…
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira and Nupur Shikhare engaged
MUSIC
Ricky Kej on his album Divine Tides competing at the Grammy Awards 2023:…
Entertainment
‘We give too much credit to actors, they do nothing by the way’:…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW