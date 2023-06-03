First look of Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘I Love You’ unveiled

The film is directed by AL Vijay.

Rakul Preet Singh (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati are set to come up with a new project titled I Love You, which promises to be a gripping narrative with an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience.

Presented by Jio Studios, an Athena Production produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, and Gaurav Bose and directed by Nikhil Mahajan, I Love You will be out on Jio Cinema.

The makers recently unveiled the first look of the romantic thriller.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavail Gulati (@pavailgulati)

In the teaser, Pavail is seen playing an obsessed lover who goes to extreme lengths, including stalking when in love with Rakul’s character.

Apart from I Love You, Rakul was recently seen in Boo, a horror-comedy.

The film is directed by AL Vijay. It revolves around Singh’s character Kiara whose Halloween celebration with her friends turns spooky when spine-chilling events start taking place, as they read a book on supernatural occurrences.