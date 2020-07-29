Madhur Bhandarkar’s Calendar Girls is surely not a film we would like to remember, but there’s a dialogue in the movie that was quite meaningful. The dialogue was, ‘Filmein toh kayi banti hai, lekin film asal mein woh hoti hai joh release hoti hai.’

Well, this dialogue reminds us of many movies that have been made or it has been in the making from the past many years, but it is yet to see the light of the day.

So, today let’s look at the list of films that have faced multiple delays in the past few years.

Brahmastra

When we talk about movies that have faced multiple delays, Brahmastra has to be at the top of the list. The film was supposed to release on 15th August 2019. Later, the makers postponed it to Christmas 2019. Then it was announced that the movie will release in Summer 2020, and a few months ago, the makers announced that their film will hit the screens on 4th December 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the shooting of the film has been stalled, and now, it is said that the movie will release in June 2021.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra was slated to release in 2018. But the movie was pushed multiple times and finally, the makers decided to release it in March this year. However, once again due to the pandemic, the release date of the film has been postponed.

Shoebite

YES .. utv & Disney .. put aside the internal debate, issues, or personal view points and give this labour of love from Shoojit Sircar a chance for others to appreciate this novel story and film .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 PLEASE https://t.co/kSex5BXzCY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2018

Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan have teamed up for films like Piku and Gulabo Sitabo. But before these films, the actor-director duo had collaborated for a movie titled Shoebite. The movie is completed but is yet to hit the big screens. A couple of years ago, Big B had also requested the producers of the film to release the movie.

Time to Dance

View this post on Instagram Day 1 #timetodance 💃🎬🎥 A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif) on Jun 11, 2018 at 5:31am PDT

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif was all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in a film titled Time To Dance. The shooting of the film kickstarted in June 2018, but well, till now we haven’t heard anything about the film’s release. Also, now Isabelle will make her debut with Kwatha opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Desi Magic

Ameesha Patel fans have been waiting for her film Desi Magic since 2015. The shooting of the film started in 2014, and till now, the makers have announced the release date multiple times. Even a teaser of the film was released five years ago. In 2018, Ameesha had stated that the film will release soon, and well it has not yet seen the light of the day.