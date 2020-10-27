Fatima Sana Sheikh reveals what led her to sign Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

By: Mohnish Singh







Fatima Sana Shaikh, who shot to overnight fame with Aamir Khan’s blockbuster biographical sports-drama Dangal (2016), is thrilled about her forthcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The trailer, which released on YouTube a couple of days ago, has amassed a mixed response from the audience.

Revealing what led her to sign Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sheikh says that she said yes to the film because she wanted to work with actors Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh and director Abhishek Sharma.

“When I heard the script, I was blown up by the cast. I signed the film as I wanted to work with Manoj sir, Diljit, and director Abhishek Sharma. Working with the talented Manoj sir was quite enriching. I was quite nervous about performing in front of him but he made me quite comfortable. Doing a situational comedy was a first for me, so while acting, I learned my strengths and weaknesses,” says the actress.







Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is set to be one of the first few films to hit screens after cinemas shuttered in March in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. With the cases of Covid-19 still on the rise, the films opting for a theatrical release might not attract the same amount of audience as they did before the pandemic hit everyone hard. The actress, however, seems perturbed by it.

“I try not to think about these things. I am focusing on the fact that two of my films will release soon. Pandemic and Corona are the new normal and we have to live with it. Who knew we would be stuck at home for a year in 2020? Since the pandemic, my approach to life has changed. I have become more positive. So, I hope for the best, and like every day, we are surviving the pandemic, so we will the smaller things like these (box-office),” she adds.

Produced by Shariq Patel and Subhash Chandra, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is slated to enter theatres on 13th November, coinciding with the festival of Diwali.











