Exclusive! Chehre actress Krystle D’Souza: Television actors come with a lot of experience

Krystle D’Souza (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

After ruling the television industry for more than a decade, Krystle D’Souza is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Chehre which is slated to release on 27th August 2021.

We recently interacted with Krystle and when we asked her how much excited she is for her Bollywood debut, the actress said, “Extremely excited, words can’t explain my excitement at this point. It’s my debut film with Bachchan ji (Amitabh Bachchan), and Emraan (Hashmi), and I can’t have even dreamt of a better cast and a better film than this for my debut.”

When asked what made her say yes to make her debut with Chehre, the actress stated, “In the past also I have been offered Bollywood films, but the script never appealed to me. Sometimes the script was good, but I had nothing to do in the film. So, there were many things that kept stopping me from doing various films and I used to think that what if I don’t get another film. But, I couldn’t compromise on what I felt I deserved as an actor. So, I waited and look where we are actually.”

Television actresses are mainly known for playing the role of a daughter-in-law or a sister in family drama shows.

So, when we asked Krystle if it’s difficult to break that image and get a Bollywood movie, she said, “Yes and no. When you have open-minded directors and producers who have a vision, who are creative, who know that an actor can act and it does not matter what medium they are acting on, then it’s not difficult at all. But, then we come to directors and producers who feel like ‘bahu, beti, TV, and over exposed’, then it becomes difficult.”

“They don’t realise TV actors come with a lot of experience, with a lot of hard work, and with a lot of mass’ following. So, that’s your job half done, you don’t have to train somebody to act, you don’t have to put in so much money to promote somebody, you don’t have to spend on marketing because we come with that. So, it has very little to do with the actor and a lot to do with the people casting. Also, more than the people casting, I feel it’s the people who approve the casting,” she added.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Rhea Chakraborty.