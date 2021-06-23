Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga ink a three-film deal with Pagglait director

Ekta Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Producers Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga have signed a three-film deal with filmmaker Umesh Bist who directed the critically-acclaimed Netflix film Pagglait (2021) for their banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment respectively.

Apart from impressing critics, Pagglait also won audiences’ hearts with its powerful storyline, competent direction and terrific performances from the entire cast, including female lead Sanya Malhotra. After its roaring success, Kapoor, Monga and Bist are set to work together on three new films.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Motion Pictures, said the team is excited to reunite with Bist after the success of Pagglait. “Furthermore, the film established an equity between Balaji and Sikhya and we’re thrilled to come together to tell stories that are both emotional and entertaining, stories that find their way to the hearts of the audience,” Kapoor Sheikh said in a statement.

Monga praised Bist for his vision for stories and said she is looking forward to collaborating with the team of Pagglait again. “We went through so many amazing experiences together that it feels quite natural to continue this partnership,” Monga said.

Bist said that he is touched by the trust the producers have put in him. “It all started when I first met Guneet in 2018 and there’s no looking back since then. As a filmmaker, all you want is a collaborative ecosystem where the team puts all their might into doing the best for the movie and I am glad I found this in Sikhya and Balaji. The trust they put in a director is rare. As partners, they add on to each other’s strength points, I am excited to take this journey forward with them,” he added.

