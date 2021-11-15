Website Logo
  Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Disney+ Hotstar announces premiere date for new streaming show Dil Bekaraar

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Habib Faisal’s streaming show Dil Bekaraar will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 26, the streamer announced on Monday. The series features veteran actors Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure in significant roles. It is based on author Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls.

According to the makers of the series, Dil Bekaraar is set in the 1980s and revolves around the Thakur family, their five daughters and “the many hurdles that surround them.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Babbar said his character, Lakshmi Narayan Thakur, is a self-righteous and principled man and playing the role was a “discovery” for him as an artiste. “This script delves into the backstory of the characters and his journey through the 80s was a rewarding experience to portray. Added to this, simply reuniting with immensely talented actors like Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon and working with new talent like Sahher (Bambba) and Akshay (Oberoi) added a revived vigour on set. With Disney+ Hotstar giving space for experimental content like Dil Bekaraar, actors have the chance to explore new characters,” the 69-year-old actor said in a statement.

Dhillon, 59, said playing the mother of five daughters at the “cusp of liberalisation and modernity influencing the Indian fabric” was a wholesome experience. “This character of Mamta Thakur is special to me because it gave me the agency to see motherhood in a new light. Her will to save the honour of the family and provide an unshakeable foundation of the family is a characteristic that many mothers will relate to,” she said.

Produced by Sobo Films, the series also stars Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar and Sukhmani Sadana among others. Bambba, who plays the lead role of Debjani Thakur on the series, said her character is from the 80s but there’s a lot that women of today will relate to when they watch her.

“While playing this character, I was surprised by how progressive she was for the times she comes from. The character has been written beautifully such that her progressive attitude and balance shines through,” she added.

Faisal, known for directing films like Do Dooni Chaar (2010), and Ishaqzaade (20120, said Dil Bekaraar will transport the viewers to the 80s with meticulous detailing in its production design, costume design, make-up and sound and music.

“Lot of research has gone into creating this nostalgic ride by using songs, TV shows, iconic TVCs and landmark news events of the times. The fashions, the furniture, the modes of communication and travel are of yesteryears, but the conflicts and emotions of the characters of Dil Bekaraar are still very relatable and universal for the 2020s audience,” the director added.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

