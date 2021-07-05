Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 402,728
Total Cases 30,585,229
Today's Fatalities 723
Today's Cases 39,796
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 402,728
Total Cases 30,585,229
Today's Fatalities 723
Today's Cases 39,796

Entertainment

Confirmed: Priyadarshan to roll his next with Akshay Kumar in 2021

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

There are several successful director-actor duos in Bollywood who have delivered a string of blockbuster films together. Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar also form such a terrific combination who have worked together on a number of rib-tickling comedies which entertain audiences even today on television.

Some of their most memorable films include Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhaag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and De Dana Dan (2009). And now, Priyadarshan is set to direct Kumar in yet another comic-caper. Set to mount the shooting floor in 2020, the untitled film is an out-and-out comedy with emotions. It reunites the two after a long gap of a decade.

Confirming the development, Priyadarshan tells an entertainment portal, “Yes, we are doing a film together. It is an out-and-out comedy with emotions. You can say, it is 70 percent comedy and 30 percent emotion towards the climax. We were supposed to start shooting this year, but it is delayed due to the pandemic. We are now looking to start shooting early next year.”

The filmmaker reveals that the basic script is locked. However, he will continue writing it till the film starts rolling. “I will be working on multiple drafts. There will be a first draft, second draft, third draft for the script,” he adds.

Buzz has it that apart from playing the main lead, Kumar is set to co-produce the film along with another top name of the industry. When asked about the same, Priyadarshan said, “That’s something you need to ask Akshay, as I am just working on the script. It’s him who always looks into the other factors.”

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan is looking forward to the release of his next directorial Hungama 2 featuring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffery, and Pranitha Subhash. The comic caper is set for a direct-to-digital premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 23.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Bhoot Police set for direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
“I have a problem with the portrayal of bubbly girls in cinema,” says Haseen Dillruba…
Entertainment
“This is one of the meatiest characters I got a chance to perform,” says Mrunal…
Entertainment
Post Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra to topline yet another actioner from Dharma Productions
Entertainment
Shefali Shah joins Alia Bhatt on the sets of Darlings
Entertainment
She season 2: Shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s series is underway
Entertainment
Karan Johar to announce his next directorial on 6th July
Entertainment
Dinesh Vijan acquires the film rights of Anuja Chauhan’s novel Club You To…
Entertainment
Mohanlal teams up with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for a movie titled 12th…
Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor ropes in Alaya F for the Hindi remake of Kannada film…
Entertainment
Title of Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyanarayan Ki Katha to be changed
Entertainment
Jassi Gill joins the cast of ZEE Studios’ Punjabi rom-com Fuffad Ji
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Maana Patel thrilled to be India’s first female swimmer at…
La Liga returns to traditional TV in India as Facebook…
Indian priest, 84, held under anti-terror law dies
There’s no reason to remove Shastri if he is doing…
Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India’s flag bearers at…
Confirmed: Priyadarshan to roll his next with Akshay Kumar in…